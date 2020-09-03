Restaurant Week Continues This Month Throughout Maryland and in Fairfax City

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s summer Restaurant Week wrapped up last month, but two similar promotions are happening soon in Maryland and Virginia.

First up: Fairfax City Restaurant Week, running from September 13 through September 20. Participants will offer three-course meals for $20 per person at lunch/brunch and $35 at dinner. Beyond dine-in, which includes expanded outdoor seating on sidewalks and in parking lots, you can also get the deal to go (in reusable thermal totes, while supplies last). Among the places worth checking out: Mama Chang for scallion bubble pancakes and hot chili oil flounder, Curry Mantra for lamb vindaloo and chicken korma, and Captain Pell’s for all things crab.

Meanwhile, the Restaurant Association of Maryland is launching its first state-wide Restaurant Week from September 18 through September 27. Unlike similar promotions, this one doesn’t have any particular pricing structure. Each business decides its own specials, whether it’s a free dessert or a three-course date night.

The Maryland Restaurant Week website allows you to search by county or cuisine. So far, though, the participation rate doesn’t look so great. Only a handful of places in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are featured.

