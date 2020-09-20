Cane and Chiko Win Big at the First Virtual RAMMY Awards

The pandemic has totally upended the hospitality industry, but the show went on for Washington’s big restaurant awards. The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s hosted its annual RAMMY Awards gala Sunday night, after initially postponing the spring ceremony.

The event took place virtually for the first time this year, with some awards presented in-person at at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center with masks and social distancing. The pre-show featured online cocktail tutorials and wine tastings with some of the nominees, and there was even a virtual (poolside) afterparty with DJ Neekola.

One thing that hasn’t changed: Only restaurants that are RAMW members are eligible for awards. An anonymous panel of food writers and other industry professionals chooses most of the winners, while the public votes in four categories: favorite fast bites, gathering place, casual brunch, and upscale brunch.

The event included plenty of love letters to the eating and drinking scene, but there were some stark reminders of the crisis. Chef Victor Albisu’s closed mod-Mex destination Poca Madre won the award for “Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year.”

There was also some actionable news. DC Director of Nightlife & Culture Shawn Townsend announced the city will be giving out $6,000 grants to help restaurants winterize their outdoor dining spaces. Applications will be available Monday.

Here are this year’s RAMMY winners…

New Restaurant of the Year:

WINNER: Cane

Anju

Emilie’s

Punjab Grill

Rooster & Owl

Chef of the Year:

WINNER: David Deshaies, Unconventional Diner

Matt Baker, Gravitas

Haidar Karoum, Chloe

Ryan Ratino, Bresca

Kevin Tien, formerly of Emilie’s

Restaurateur of the Year:

WINNER: Yama Jewayni, Katsuya Fukushima, and Daisuke Utagawa, Daikaya Group

Victor Albisu, Poca Madre, Taco Bamba Taqueria

Bo Blair, Georgetown Events (The Bullpen, Due South, Jetties, Millie’s, Surfside)

Mark Fedorchak, Stephen Fedorchak, and Brian Normile, The Liberty Tavern Group

Aaron Silverman, Rose’s Luxury, Pineapple and Pearls, Little Pearl

Service Program of the Year:

WINNER: St. Anselm

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Ristorante Piccolo

Rose’s Luxury

The Red Hen

Casual Restaurant of the Year:

WINNER: Chiko – Capitol Hill

Bantam King

Duke’s Counter

Little Pearl

Stable

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year:

WINNER: Poca Madre

Centrolina

Chloe

Maydan

Unconventional Diner

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:

WINNER: Three Blacksmiths

Gravitas

Pineapple and Pearls

Rasika West End

The Conservatory at Goodstone Inn

Rising Culinary Star of the Year:

WINNER: Angel Barreto, Anju

Marcelle Afram, Maydan

Faiz Ally, Poca Madre

Jocelyn Law-Yone, Thamee

Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl

Pastry Chef of the Year:

WINNER: Paola Velez, formerly of Kith/Kin

Caitlin Dysart, Centrolina

Olivia Green, Rooster & Owl

Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian

Meagan Tighe, Trummer’s

Wine Program of the Year:

WINNER: Field & Main

Clarity

Primrose

St. Anselm

The Wine Kitchen – Frederick

Beer Program of the Year:

WINNER: Roofers Union

B Side

Caboose Brewing Co. – Vienna

Franklin Hall

Sweetwater Tavern – Centreville

Cocktail Program of the Year:

WINNER: Royal

China Chilcano

Colada Shop – DC

Officina

Service Bar

Regional Food and Beverage Producer of the Year:

WINNER: Atlas Brew Works

Arcadia Farm

Ayrshire Farm

Bluejacket

Logan Sausage Co.

Employee of the Year:

WINNER: Yasmin Orozco, Taco Bamba Taqueria – Springfield

Yesenia Neri Diaz, Espita Mezcaleria

Isael Granados, Roofers Union

Kyare Turner, Right Proper Brewing Co.

Jose Ventura, Rasika

Manager of the Year:

WINNER: Jamal Flowers, Rocklands Barbeque and Grilling Co. – Alexandria

Charlie Idol, Mission Navy Yard

Rizza Leguro, Founding Farmers Tysons

Jeremy Mancuso, Old Ebbitt Grill

Bethany Wagener, Alta Strada – Mosaic

Favorite Gathering Place of the Year:

WINNER: The Salt Line

Brookland’s Finest

Lapis

Quarry House Tavern

Stomping Ground

Upscale Brunch of the Year:

WINNER: Trummer’s

Bindaas – Cleveland Park

Estadio

Seasons at the Four Seasons DC

St. Anselm

Casual Brunch of the Year:

WINNER: All-Purpose Shaw

Casolare Ristorante + Bar

Liberty Barbecue

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

The Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse

Favorite Fast Bites of the Year:

WINNER: Shouk

Call Your Mother Deli – Park View

Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly

RASA

Sloppy Mama’s BBQ

