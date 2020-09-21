Fall Festivals, Livestream Theater, and an Art Talk Happy Hour: Things to Do in Washington, September 21-23

Hi everyone,

It’s been a super news-y weekend. Looking forward, we’ve got fall festivals, livestreamed theater, and jazz.

I had to do it.

Here’s what you should check out this week:

For DC wonks: The virtual Atlantic Festival starts Monday with a slate of thoughtful and thought-provoking speakers including Alicia Garza, Chris Evans, Billy Porter, Bob Woodward, Anthony Fauci, José Andrés, Stacey Abrams, and many, many more. Learn more here.

If you watch one thing today: K-pop superstars BTS did an at-home Tiny Desk concert for NPR. Of course, they broke a Tiny Desk record: In the first 15 minutes, the video got 700,000 views. Watch it here.

Sip and listen: Join the National Museum of Women in Arts in a virtual happy hour to celebrate the birthday of abstract painter Alma Woodsey Thomas. The artist was a Howard alum who taught art for decades at Shaw Junior High School before she became the first African American woman to have a solo exhibit at the Whitney in NY. Drink in her honor and hear from Howard art history professor Dr. Gwendolyn H. Everett and DC bar director Andra ‘AJ’ Johnson. Tuesday 9/22 at 5:30 PM; Free, register here.

Live for the drama: Catch a performance of British theater star Emma Rice’s Romantics Anonymous. The work had originally been slated for a full run at Shakespeare Theatre Company in the spring, but now the organization is offering it as a livestream coming from the UK’s Bristol Old Vic theater. See the cute, awkward, and hilarious musical about two socially anxious chocolatiers who fall in love. Tuesday 9/22 through Monday 9/28; £15 (roughly $20), buy tickets here.

Jazzy nights: In place of their annual Jazz Fest, the Rosslyn BID is hosting Jazz Supper Clubs. Hear live music at Sfoglina’s rooftop and Amuse at Le Meridien (or tune in virtually). Wednesday 9/23 at 7 PM and Wednesday 9/30 at 6:30 PM; learn more here.

More museums: Smithsonian is opening two more museums this week. The National Museum of the American Indian and the National Museum of American History will open Friday. Read more about what that looks like here.

Fun for the fall: Looking for outdoor fun for the upcoming season? Throw on a flannel (and a face mask) and head to one of these great kid-friendly fall festivals around DC.

In remembrance:

RIP RBG.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at age 87. As the news broke that evening, scores of Washingtonians gathered at the steps of the court to pay their respects to the legendary lawyer and judge. She dedicated her life to fighting injustice and demanding equal treatment for women under the law, and for that I am forever grateful. Of course I’m not alone: The outpouring of love for the Justice has resulted in signs, flowers, pumpkin carvings, candles, and more that now decorate the sidewalk. See some of the most powerful signs here or head to Capitol Hill yourself to read through them this week.

The Supreme Court, per tradition, has draped a black cloth on the back of Ginsburg’s bench chair. Ginsburg will lie in repose at the court for a public viewing on Wednesday. If you’re looking for something to watch about her, the documentary RBG is on Hulu and CNN on demand (through Saturday) and the Felicity Jones-starring film On the Basis of Sex is available on Showtime. (Plus, if you’re curious, read about how the On the Basis filmmakers were able to get the real-life RBG on set for that concluding cameo.)

Thanks for reading!

