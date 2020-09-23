A Fawn Was Stuck in a Fence in Arlington. Two People Had to Pry the Bars Open to Rescue Her

On Tuesday night, a curious fawn tried to get through a metal fence in the Washington Golf and Country Club. Unfortunately her adventurous plan backfired, and the fawn ended up stuck and stranded. The country club called animal control, which is under the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, and that’s when Officer Shannon Rose sprung to action.

To rescue the wayward fawn, Officer Rose and a club staff member had to bend the metal bars back with their bare hands. Thankfully, the fawn was safe and ran off into the nearby woods. The animal control officers returned the next day to make sure “momma had retrieved her,” according to an AWLA spokesperson.

We need to thank Officer Rose for saving this fawn yesterday! Last night, she received a call from a local citizen that a fawn was stuck in a fence nearby. Officer Rose was able to safely extract the fawn from the fence, and release her safely nearby. Great job, Officer Rose! pic.twitter.com/wLsAyJEsLr — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) September 23, 2020

