6 Indoor Pools in DC Are Opening Soon

Mayor Bowser is lifting restrictions on aquatic facilities and city rec centers.

Written by
| Published on

DC will be reopening 29 recreation centers to the public on October 13, including six indoor pools (Wilson, Takoma, and Barry Farm, among others), city officials announced in a press conference today. There will be a strict mask policy at all of the centers, and residents will need to make a reservation to get access for lap swim and other activities.

Reservations will open on October 1 at www.dpr.dc.gov.

Here are the lists of the centers that will open:

The city will provide fall programming like outdoor fitness classes, sports like tennis and pickleball, and activities for seniors beginning on a rolling basis on October 13.

A select number of outdoor athletic permits will be issued for moderate contact sports practices and low contact sports games. Applications will open on October 1 at www.dpr.dc.gov.

 

