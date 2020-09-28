6 Indoor Pools in DC Are Opening Soon

DC will be reopening 29 recreation centers to the public on October 13, including six indoor pools (Wilson, Takoma, and Barry Farm, among others), city officials announced in a press conference today. There will be a strict mask policy at all of the centers, and residents will need to make a reservation to get access for lap swim and other activities.

Reservations will open on October 1 at www.dpr.dc.gov.

Here are the lists of the centers that will open:

The city will provide fall programming like outdoor fitness classes, sports like tennis and pickleball, and activities for seniors beginning on a rolling basis on October 13.

A select number of outdoor athletic permits will be issued for moderate contact sports practices and low contact sports games. Applications will open on October 1 at www.dpr.dc.gov.

Join the conversation!