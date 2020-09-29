

The pandemic has taken another one of DC’s local retailers. The Neighborgoods, which was located on 8th street NW and was a fan favorite for providing Washingtonians with bright and bold, gift sets, cards, art prints, and more playful home goodies, announced last week that it was shuttering its storefront. However, you can continue to shop their products through the website and a few other places, such as DC’s Downtown Holiday Market. (The pop-up winter wonderland-inspired retail market is still on this year between December 8 and 23, but with Covid-19 regulations.)

News of the Neighborgoods closure comes after just a few weeks ago when another Shaw/14th street-area store announced its closure due to the coronavirus. The popular consignment shop, Buffalo Exchange closed in early September.

The Neighborgoods store made the closure announcement on their website, and also took to Instagram to share a message to customers. In the ‘Gram’s caption, owner Jodi Kostelnik wrote “We were given the opportunity to get out of our lease early and with the unknowns of covid, as well as other business channels being up in the air (wholesale, markets, etc…), we decided it was the best business decision to get out early and save the monthly expenses of running the shop to keep The Neighborgoods going and growing in new directions.” Check out the post below:

