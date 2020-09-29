About Coronavirus 2020
The pandemic has taken another one of DC’s local retailers. The Neighborgoods, which was located on 8th street NW and was a fan favorite for providing Washingtonians with bright and bold, gift sets, cards, art prints, and more playful home goodies, announced last week that it was shuttering its storefront. However, you can continue to shop their products through the website and a few other places, such as DC’s Downtown Holiday Market. (The pop-up winter wonderland-inspired retail market is still on this year between December 8 and 23, but with Covid-19 regulations.)
News of the Neighborgoods closure comes after just a few weeks ago when another Shaw/14th street-area store announced its closure due to the coronavirus. The popular consignment shop, Buffalo Exchange closed in early September.
The Neighborgoods store made the closure announcement on their website, and also took to Instagram to share a message to customers. In the ‘Gram’s caption, owner Jodi Kostelnik wrote “We were given the opportunity to get out of our lease early and with the unknowns of covid, as well as other business channels being up in the air (wholesale, markets, etc…), we decided it was the best business decision to get out early and save the monthly expenses of running the shop to keep The Neighborgoods going and growing in new directions.” Check out the post below:
✨UPDATE✨I am sad to announce that we'll be closing down The Neighborgoods retail shop next week.💔We were given the opportunity to get out of our lease early and with the unknowns of covid, as well as other business channels being up in the air (wholesale, markets, etc…), we decided it was the best business decision to get out early and save the monthly expenses of running the shop to keep The Neighborgoods going and growing in new directions. 👉🏼PLEASE NOTE: This does not mean The Neighborgoods as a business is closing down! You will still be able to find us online, at other stores who sell our products across the country, and at markets when they start opening up again including the @downtownholidaymarket that is officially happening this year (we'll be there Dec. 8 – 23)! 🤗 This wasn't an easy decision to make. I love this space we created putting all of our heart and soul into it. I loved being a fixture in the community, having a homebase for our goods, and supporting other makers in our shop. We loved getting to know our customers in person and petting all of the neighborhood pups. 🐶 I am sad to say goodbye to our first little shop filled with so much love, but learned a lot and am looking ahead to see what windows open with this door shutting.✌🏼 ✨✨PLEASE JOIN US this Saturday and Sunday (Sept . 26-27) for a big MOVING SALE (along with our neighbors @cherryblossomhq)! ✨✨We are also planning on announcing some moving sale deals to our newsletter subscribers so be sure to sign up for that (link in profile).👆🏼 THANKS to everyone for who came out and supported our shop over the past year and half, as well as supported us online, and here on insta. We appreciate it SO MUCH and hope you stick around to see where we end up next. ❤️