News & Politics

October Guest List

A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation

Written by | Published on
Photo-illustration by Lauren Bulbin

About Guest List

Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.

Monna Kashfi

WAMU’s new chief content officer will help lead the station after general manager JJ Yore’s departure.

Jennifer Griffin

The Fox News reporter confirmed reports that Trump mocked vets—inviting criticism from her own network.

Jason Wright

He became the first Black NFL team president when he was hired by Washington’s football club.

Jennifer Taylor

The new president of the Northern Virginia Technology Council will be a major figure on the local tech scene.

David Smick

A DC macro­economic strategist, he directed Stars and Strife, a film about our “epidemic of hate.”

Disinvited! Jessica Krug

The GW prof resigned after writing a scandalous blog post confessing that she has spent years pretending to be Black.

 

This article initially appeared in our October, 2020 issue.

Photograph of Kashfi courtesy of WAMU
Photograph of Griffin courtesy of Fox News
Photograph of Wright courtesy of Washington Football Team

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE