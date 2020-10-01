Food

U Street Dive the Codmother Is Closing and People Are Not Okay

Twitter memories include someone twerking to the Duck Tales theme song.

The Codmother, DC’s self-proclaimed “shittiest bar,” is closing, and Washingtonians are not ready to say goodbye to the site of too many embarrassing drunken photos and too few coherent memories.

Back in May, the bar started a GoFundMe that raised over $20,000, but still, that wasn’t enough to keep the place afloat. Though it looks like the owners will try to reopen in a new space once we return to Normal Times, nothing has been promised.

For now, the Codmother will have to live on through its playlist, rife with crappy ’90s punk and drunken sing-along songs like “All Star” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

People took to Twitter to pay their respects.

