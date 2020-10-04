News & Politics

PHOTOS: Outside Walter Reed During Trump’s Hospitalization

QAnon posters, giant Trump family cut-outs, Seb Gorka and a controversial presidential drive-by

Written by
| Photographed by
| Published on

A crowd gathered Sunday afternoon outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where President Donald Trump is being treated for Covid-19. Supporters waved MAGA flags and posed with cardboard cutouts of the president and first lady while counter-protesters held signs that said “super-spreader event” and “get well then get out.”

After announcing he would do so in a video on Twitter, the president drove by the crowd and press, masked and waving from inside a vehicle. The photo-op then became its own scandal.

Dr. James P. Phillips, a Walter Reed attending physician, noted in a tweet that the incident put the vehicle’s other passengers at risk of contracting the virus for what he called “unnecessary” and “political theater.” At least eight individuals who attended the Rose Garden confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett and several others from Trump’s circle have tested positive for the virus this week.

Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages was there to capture the day’s events.

Sebastian Gorka, a former deputy assistant to the president, spoke to the crowd outside the hospital.

Trump supporters hold signs referring to the baseless, far-right conspiracy theory QAnon, which the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to condemn this week.

 

Hundreds of Trump supporters, many unmasked, also flooded downtown DC on Saturday afternoon for an “Unsilent Majority: March on Washington.” Originally, the event had expected an attendance of close to 8000, but less than a thousand showed up.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Hannah Good
Social Media Producer

Hannah is Washingtonian’s Social Media Producer. She’s a proud Kentuckian who lives in Petworth with her bunny Ruthie.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE