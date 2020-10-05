Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for Coronavirus

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she had tested positive for coronavirus. McEnany says she has experienced no symptoms of Covid-19.

In her statement, McEnany says she didn’t know that Hope Hicks had received a positive diagnosis before she briefed the press, mask-less, on Thursday. She has, however, since briefed the press without wearing a mask.

BREAKING: president's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, has tested positive for #Coronavirus. She briefed us on Thursday without a mask – and again without a mask on Friday following the president's diagnosis https://t.co/FaGCqVXXe4 — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) October 5, 2020

Yesterday, NBC News posted video of McEnany briefing without a mask.

White House Press Sec. McEnany says she won't give “a detailed readout with timestamps of every time the president's tested" for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/jKqpseZoJC — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 4, 2020

Three journalists who cover the White House have tested positive for the virus, the White House Correspondents’ Association said Friday. In a statement, the WHCA says “We wish Kayleigh, the president and everyone else struggling with the virus a swift recovery.” The statement continues:

As of this moment we are not aware of additional cases among White House journalists, though we know some are awaiting test results. We strongly encourage our members to continue following CDC guidance on mask-wearing and distancing — especially when at the White House — and urge journalists to seek testing if they were potentially exposed.

McEnany announced that she will work remotely.