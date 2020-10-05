News & Politics

Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The White House press secretary says she isn't symptomatic.

Written by
| Published on
McEnany in 2018. Photograph by Flickr user Gage Skidmore.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she had tested positive for coronavirus. McEnany says she has experienced no symptoms of Covid-19.

In her statement, McEnany says she didn’t know that Hope Hicks had received a positive diagnosis before she briefed the press, mask-less, on Thursday. She has, however, since briefed the press without wearing a mask.

Yesterday, NBC News posted video of McEnany briefing without a mask.

Three journalists who cover the White House have tested positive for the virus, the White House Correspondents’ Association said Friday. In a statement, the WHCA says “We wish Kayleigh, the president and everyone else struggling with the virus a swift recovery.” The statement continues:

As of this moment we are not aware of additional cases among White House journalists, though we know some are awaiting test results. We strongly encourage our members to continue following CDC guidance on mask-wearing and distancing — especially when at the White House — and urge journalists to seek testing if they were potentially exposed.

McEnany announced that she will work remotely.

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

