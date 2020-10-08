7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

It’s officially fall festival season and local are offering a lineup of kid-friendly autumnal activities. Hop on a hayride at Butler’s Orchard (22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown) and nosh on cider doughnuts at Gaver’s Farm (5501 Detrick Rd., Mount Airy).

Anxo is feasting wild with a $38 foraged dinner available for pickup at the Brightwood Park (711 Kennedy St., NW) and Truxton Circle (300 Florida Ave., NW) locations on Friday, October 9. The three-course menu features foraged mushrooms in miso soup, squash curry, and with beef tenderloin. Keep the found-in-nature spirit going with add-on drinks like a mushroom negroni and crabapple cocktail.

Head to Duffy’s Irish Pub (1016 H St., NE) for a streatery barbecue starting at 3 PM on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10. The H Street pub is smoking ribs and pulled pork with classic ‘cue sides like cornbread and mac and cheese.

Take a vacation at Maxwell Park’s jet-setting pop-up, Wish You Were Here, from Friday, October 9 to Sunday, October 11. Former Minibar chef Josh Hermias is behind the menu of wanderlust dishes inspired by faraway places like Istanbul and Sicily, paired with globe-trotting wine varietals at the Shaw wine bar (1336 Ninth St., NW).

It’s been quite the week…and month…and year . So, you probably want to throw an axe. Luckily, Denizens Brewing Co. (1115 East-West Hwy., Silver Spring) will let you do just that on Saturday, October 10. Locally-brewed beer and hard seltzer also help make 2020 a little more palatable.

Toast with German beers at the Bullpen’s (1201 Half St., SE) Oktoberfest celebration starting at 5 PM on Saturday, October 10. The $30 ticket includes materials for constructing a pretzel necklace and one free beer.

Live out your fall fantasy on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11 with pumpkins and apple cider at Union Market’s fall harvest pop-up. Every weekend in October, the market (1309 Fifth St., NE) is offering autumnal goods from Nalls Produce, a family-owned farm Alexandria.

