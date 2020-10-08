There’s no better year than 2020 to make a pumpkin keg. Halloween parties may be but distant memories, but drinking out of a gourd is fun, and seriously, it’s not like you have anything better to do. You can use any size pumpkin; we made a smaller and simplified version of the monster pumpkin keg Andy Farrell demonstrated for Washingtonian back in 2014.

You’ll need

A pumpkin (choose one that looks like it could hold a few beers)

Something to carve it with (a specialty pumpkin knife is dandy but a regular knife will work fine)

A spoon to scoop out the guts

A spigot (we used this one from Amazon)

A marker or pencil

A candle

Beer

How to make your pumpkin keg

Using your knife, cut the top off the pumpkin and scoop out the insides. Make sure to remove all the strings and seeds. Take a pencil or marker and trace the circumference of your spigot about three quarters of the way down the pumpkin. If your spigot comes with rubber washers, put one on either side to prevent leaks. Carefully cut the hole for the faucet using your knife. Push the faucet through. It’s better to cut it too small and enlarge it gradually, but if you make the hole too big all is not lost: Insert the faucet in your pumpkin, light your candle, and drip wax around the faucet stem to keep it from leaking. Fill your pumpkin keg with beer. Replace the top, pour, and enjoy!