News & Politics  |  Things to Do

Thursday’s Presidential Debate Is Off, And A One-Time-Only “West Wing” Reunion Is On

Fictional political drama > Real political drama

Written by
| Published on
Photo courtesy of iStock.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the town-hall debate scheduled for October 15 because President Trump refuses to participate in a virtual format—but you can still get your dose of political theatrics on TV this Thursday during a reunion performance of, yes, The West Wing. The best part? This presidential drama is completely fictional.

Streaming on HBO Max, the staging of season 3’s episode “Hartsfield’s Landing” will feature original cast members Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, and Martin Sheen. This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown is stepping into the role of chief of staff Leo McGarry, originally played by the late John Spencer.

The special episode is airing to raise awareness for When We All Vote, a GOTV effort co-chaired by Michelle Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda. (The former First Lady and Hamilton playwright will actually make appearances during show breaks, along with President Bill Clinton.)

West Wing last aired in 2006….a simpler time in America, when Joe Biden was merely gearing up for his second attempt at the Democratic nomination for president, and Donald Trump was shouting “You’re fired!” on the sixth season of The Apprentice.

Trigger warning for the episode’s trailer: You may tear up at the music alone.

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE