There’s Now a Waitlist For DC’s Grant to Help Businesses Winterize Outdoor Dining Spaces

DC is doling out $4 million to help businesses winterize their outdoor dining spaces in anticipation of the potentially devastating season ahead. Already, however, there’s a waitlist for the $6,000 “Winter Ready” grants, which can be used cover the costs of new tents, heaters, propane, lighting, furniture, and advertising.

The city received enough applications to exhaust the allotted funds within three weeks of the program opening. An additional 20 businesses are now on the waitlist, says Mayor Muriel Bowser’s press secretary Susana Castillo.

Cork Wine Bar and Market was awarded the very first grant today, and an additional 23 establishments will receive funds this week. Conditional award letters have been sent out to 323 businesses so far, and applications will continue to be reviewed through the end of October.

Pending funding availability, DC will open the grant back up, Castillo says, but “we don’t have anything on that yet.”

