These 5 Stunning Kitchens Prove Brass Works With Every Style

Brass + Blue

Two kitchens, both created for young families, show the versatility of this classic combination

In the first kitchen—a space in McLean designed by Pamela Harvey—a denim-blue island and hand-glazed tile backsplash set the stage for a more laid-back composition. The Serena & Lily barstools, for instance, are made of woven rattan and plastic. They’re so durable they can be hosed down if the kids make a mess. Another element adding to the casual-cool aesthetic: light fixtures in understated oil-rubbed bronze.

Though she has always loved the finish—and was actually pretty sad when it went out of style for a time—Harvey says she “didn’t overdo the brass” in this project, deploying it only in the faucet and the cabinet hardware. Mixing metals, she advises, is “very similar to mixing modern pieces and antiques—there’s a bit of an art to it.” But as long as you don’t go overboard with either, she promises that satin brass and oil-rubbed bronze are a nearly fail-proof pairing.

In the second kitchen—a project in Potomac designed by Annie Elliott—bright royal blue and bold hits of brass show that even family-friendly spaces can lean opulent. Elliott and her client had already brought in plenty of drama with the Ilve range, matching hood, oversize brass lanterns from Circa, and brass hardware. But the designer was adamant that the kitchen needed one more showstopper. “I was very determined that we not just do a white marble backsplash or white subway tile,” she says. “That’s pretty, but it’s in no way special.”

After months of searching, she found the perfect option in a colorful mosaic from Waterworks, made of blue, chartreuse, and white marble. With three children in the house, the backsplash was an ideal spot for natural stone. The ten-foot island, on the other hand, has an all-but-indestructible engineered countertop.

Brass + Black

The plan for this galley kitchen in a Georgetown rowhouse started with the graphic cement floor tile and the black range—both of which the homeowner had chosen before inviting Aidan Design’s Nadia Subaran and Kelly Emerson to handle the rest. Going dark and moody in such a snug floor plan might seem counterintuitive, but the designers relied on some smart tricks to prevent the space from feeling like it was closing in.

They did away with upper cabinetry, installing open shelving against a light marble backsplash instead. The solution, they admit, won’t work for everyone. “This isn’t going to be a fit, necessarily, for a young family,” says Subaran. But for the “meticulous” single woman they were designing for, it was just fine. They also streamlined several strange, angular bulkheads in the original ceiling and gave purpose to the remaining one over the countertop by putting in the library arm lights.

The brass elements, meanwhile, keep the black-and-white palette from turning cold. Says Subaran: “The hardware’s like jewelry.”

Brass + Olive

On first glance, this kitchen in American University Park appears effortlessly modern and simple. But look closer and you’ll notice subtle complexities: upper cabinet doors that are framed, lowers that are not; painted-wood knobs on the island, brass pulls on the perimeter; the way that only the marble on the island turns down. “I don’t love matching,” explains homeowner Catherine Fowlkes. Her husband, V.W. Fowlkes, echoes: “It’s controlled eclecticism.”

Both architects­—they helm the firm Fowlkes Studio—they say renovating their own house was refreshingly low-pressure. Plus, it allowed them to try things their clients aren’t willing to. “We suggest it all the time, but this is the first olive-green kitchen we’ve done,” says Catherine, referring to the lower cabinets, painted “Garden Gate” by Sherwin Williams. The brass hardware—Anthropologie’s “Streamline”—has a distressed finish. A vintage runner and an old bread board serving as a backsplash for the range add to the space’s lived-in vibe. As V.W. puts it: “Catherine is, like, allergic to fussiness.”

Brass + Cream

At first, Nadia Subaran and Kelly Emerson intended to use brass in only the butler’s pantry of this Chevy Chase kitchen. “We love butler’s pantries as an opportunity to do something a little bit glamorous,” says Subaran. To the designers’ delight, their empty-nester clients loved the idea so much that they asked for it in the rest of the space, too.

Paired with the pale-gray cabinetry and linen-hued countertop and backsplash, the finish reads classic and feminine. Subaran hopes the creamy palette might inspire more homeowners to try something other than white: “People are really wanting kitchens to feel like living spaces. White cabinetry and moldings just feel so sterile. This feels soft.”

Though clients sometimes worry that stainless-steel appliances will clash with brass, Subaran says the finishes work well together. (The designers stuck with a stainless fridge and double ovens in this space.) “It’s more important to coordinate hardware and lighting,” she says. “The stainless almost becomes a non-element.”

Kitchen Help

Thinking of renovating? These designers, cabinetmakers, countertop fabricators, tile shops, and other resources can get you started.

Cabinets and Kitchen Designers

Abernethy Sticks. Makes custom moldings, cabinets, and architectural millwork. 3837 Plyers Mill Rd., Kensington; 301-942-2667; asticks.com.

Absolute Kitchens. Designs both traditional and modern kitchens. 161 Fort Evans Rd., NE, Suite 120, Leesburg; 703-771-3300; absolute-kitchens.com.

Aidan Design. Nadia Subaran and her team create stylish, on-trend kitchens while prioritizing functionality. 8935 Brookville Rd., Silver Spring; 301-320-8735; aidandesign.com.

Alexandria Kitchen & Bath Studio. Designers and craftspeople under one roof; also sup-plies appliances, cabinetry, countertops, and fixtures. 1502 King St., Alexandria; 703-549-1415; akbs-oldtown.com.

Anthony Wilder Design/Build. A full-service architecture, building, and interior-design firm. 7913 MacArthur Blvd., Cabin John; 301-907-0100; anthonywilder.com.

Boffi. A source for minimalist-modern European cabinetry and appliances. 3320 M St., NW; 202-337-7700; boffigeorgetown.com.

Bowa. A design/build firm specializing in kitchens, additions, and whole-house and condo renovations. 7900 Westpark Dr., Suite A180, McLean; 703-734-9050; bowa.com.

Bulthaup. The German company designs and manufactures sleek luxury kitchens. 3324 Cady’s Alley, NW; 202-338-2220; washington.bulthaup.com.

Cameo Kitchens. Employs its own installers and carries Honey Brook custom cabinets in a range of woods and finishes. 7297 Lee Hwy., Suite M, Falls Church; 703-532-4545; cameokitchensonline.com.

Case Architects & Remodelers. A large de­sign/build firm specializing in kitchen, bath, and whole-house remodeling. 1327 14th St., NW, Suite 200, 202-919-6409; 4701 Sangamore Rd., North Plaza, Suite 40, Bethesda, 301-859-3310; 101 W. Broad St., Suite 110, Falls Church, 703-910-2817; 119 N. Washington St., Alexandria, 703-537-5937; casedesign.com.

Chesapeake Kitchen Design. Full-service de-sign and remodeling, plus cabinets by Elm­wood Kitchens, Hagerstown Kitchens, Marketplace, and Bertch. 8001 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Suite 102; 301-652-7880; chesakitdes.com.

Davida’s Kitchen & Tiles. Davida Rodriguez has been designing kitchens for 30-plus years. Her firm carries six custom cabinetry lines plus tile and countertops. 435 E. Diamond Ave., Suites A&B, Gaithersburg; 240-361-9331; davidaskitchenandtiles.com.

Design Solutions. Contemporary and traditional kitchens, with cabinetry by Signature, Woodland, and Waypoint Living Spaces. 420 Chinquapin Round Rd., Suite 1-C, Annapolis; 410-757-6100; dsikitchens.com.

FBT Tile & Marble. Kitchen and bathroom re-modeling, using FBT’s own staff of full-time craftspeople. 17885 Fraley Blvd., Dumfries; 703-580-6618; fbttileandmarble.com.

Four Brothers Design & Build. Specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodels and whole-house renovations. 4009 Georgia Ave., NW; 202-423-8703; fourbrotherscarpentry.com.

Globe Bath & Kitchen Remodeling. A full-service remodeler that carries cabinetry by Wolf and International Kitchen Supply. 2773 Hartland Rd., Suite A, Falls Church; 800-514-0853; gbkremodeling.com.

GTM Architects. An award-winning firm that remodels existing houses and designs new custom homes. 7735 Old Georgetown Rd., Suite 700, Bethesda; 240-333-2000; gtmarchitects.com.

Ikea. For fixtures, appliances, cabinets, and countertops on a budget. Offers planning and installing services, too. 2901 Potomac Mills Cir., Woodbridge; 10100 Baltimore Ave., College Park; 888-888-4532; ikea-usa.com.

Jack Rosen Custom Kitchens. Designs large- and small-scale projects and provides custom cabinetry. 12223 Nebel St., Rockville; 301-363-4064; jackrosen.com.

Jennifer Gilmer Kitchen & Bath. Gilmer and her team are known for custom, high-style remodels. 6935 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase, 301-657-2500; 44050 Ashburn Shopping Plaza, Suite 175, Ashburn, 703-348-8406; gilmerkitchens.com.

KBR Kitchen & Bath. Can handle entire projects in-house, including supplying cabinets, hardware, countertops, tile, and flooring. 7008 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, 301-368-8396; 11055 Lee Hwy., Fairfax, 703-423-0398; kbrkitchenandbath.com.

Kitchen & Bath Factory. Deals with projects of various sizes and budgets, using custom cabinetry by K&H Cabinets. 4624 Lee Hwy., Arlington; 703-522-7337; kitchenandbathfactory.com.

Kitchen and Bath Studios. Designs kitchens in all styles and sells several cabinet lines including eco-friendly options. 7001 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase; 301-657-1636; kitchenbathstudios.com.

Konst SieMatic. Designs and installs modern European kitchens; the area’s exclusive source for German-made SieMatic cabinetry. 7550 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 130, Bethesda; 301-657-3800; konstsiematic.com.

Landis Architects/Builders. A design/build firm specializing in kitchen, bath, and whole-house renovations. 7059 Blair Rd., NW, Suite 300; 202-726-3777; landisconstruction.com.

Lobkovich Kitchen Designs. Cofounded by architect J. Paul Lobkovich, the firm designs high-end kitchens in the Washington area and around the country. 8000 Towers Crescent Dr., Suite 150, Vienna; 703-847-0601; lobkovich.com.

The Master’s Woodshop. Does custom cabinetry and millwork; also a dealer of Wood-Mode cabinets. 743 Bowman Ave., Hagerstown; 301-797-1100; themasterswoodshop.com.

Mersoa Woodwork and Design. Custom millwork and cabinetry for modern homes. 18775 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg; 240-994-9192; mersoa.com.

Michael Nash Design, Build & Homes.Handles every phase of kitchen remodeling, from design to construction. 8630 Lee Hwy., Suite A, Fairfax; 703-991-2945; michaelnashkitchens.com.

NVS Kitchen & Bath. Takes projects in Northern Virginia only and has one of the largest showrooms in the area. 8982 Hornbaker Rd., Manassas; 703-378-2600; nvskitchenbath.com.

Poggenpohl Georgetown. The German firm handles design and installation, with a wide selection of modern cabinets. 3327 M St., NW; 202-342-9111; washingtondc.poggenpohl.com.

Reico Kitchen & Bath. One of the country’s largest kitchen-and-bath distributors, it deals in cabinets, countertops, appliances, and fixtures from a number of makers. Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations; reico.com.

Select Kitchen & Bath. Offers complete design and remodeling in Northern Virginia and DC. 5515 Cherokee Ave., Suite 100, Alexandria; 703-866-4224; selectkitchenandbath.com.

Southern Kitchens. Designs kitchens with custom cabinets from brands such as Elm­wood and Mouser. 2350 Duke St., Suite A, Alexandria; 703-548-4459; southernkitchens.net.

Stuart Kitchens. Full kitchen design and installation, with cabinet lines in a variety of styles. Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations; stuartkitchens.com.

Wentworth. Handles the architecture, interior design, and construction of remodeling projects. 8401 Connecticut Ave., Suite 310, Chevy Chase; 240-383-1226; wentworthstudio.com.

Winn Design & Build. A full-service firm specializing in whole-house renovations as well as kitchen and bathroom remodeling. 100 W. Jefferson St., Falls Church; 703-876-9696; winndesign.com.

Large Appliances

ABW Appliances. Sells lines such as Miele, Gaggenau, and Viking. Arlington, 703-879-7966; Ashburn, 703-726-8805; Silver Spring, 301-787-4708; North Bethesda, 301-770-8579; Kensington, 240-839-5110 (outlet); abwappliances.com.

AJ Madison. This new showroom­ from the Brooklyn-based retailer features brands such as Bluestar, Bosch, Thermador, and Viking. 8500 Leesburg Pike, Tysons; 202-892-5000; ajmadison.com.

Appliance Connection. A 20,000-square-foot showroom sells appliances by GE, Bosch, Wolf, Sub-Zero, and more. 13851 Telegraph Rd., Suite 101, Woodbridge; 703-492-7283; applianceconnection.net.

Appliance Distributors Unlimited. Sells popular brands including Kitchen­-Aid, Whirlpool, and GE. Takoma Park, 301-608-2600; Gaithersburg, 240-650-6000; Annapolis, 410-267-7110; Chantilly, 703-263-2300; adu.com.

Appliance Land. The discount store sells GE, Electrolux, Maytag, and Viking, among others. 10801 Baltimore Ave., Beltsville, 301-595-7360; 866 Rockville Pike, Rockville, 301-762-5544; 2045 West St., Annapolis, 410-897-1000; applianceland.com.

Bray & Scarff. Sells appliances, cabinetry, and countertops; also offers remodeling services. Multiple Maryland and Virginia locations, including a Laurel outlet center; brayandscarff.com.

Dad’s Discount Appliance Distributors. Carries dozens of brands, including Wolf, Miele, and Viking. 6636 Virginia Manor Rd., Beltsville; 301-937-0222; dadsappliance.com.

Ferguson. This chain can help with appliances, plumbing, and lighting. Brands include American Standard, Kohler, and Moen. Multiple area locations; ferguson.com.

M&M Appliance. Carries dozens of brands and is a factory-authorized servicer of many of them. 6201 Blair Rd., NW, 202-882-7100; 817 S. Washington St., Alexandria, 703-299-0092; mandmappliance.com.

Miele. This “experience center” offers contemporary appliances plus free classes and demonstrations to learn how to use them. 8065 Leesburg Pike, Suite 110, Vienna; 800-843-7231 ext. 7719; mieleusa.com.

Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove Showroom. You can try appliances by all three brands and attend demonstrations. By appointment. 9204 Berger Rd., Suite H, Columbia; 443-276-2490; subzero-wolf.com.

Counters, Floors, Tile, and Other Features

Ann Sacks. Designer tile that includes graphic patterns, dramatic mosaics, and other statement-making options. 1629 14th St., NW; 202-299-0014; annsacks.com.

Architectural Ceramics. An array of ceramic, glass, porcelain, cement, and natural-stone tiles from dozens of vendors. Rockville, 301-251-3555; Bethesda, 301-718-8343; Alexandria, 703-299-6200; Vienna, 703-714-0161; architecturalceramics.com.

Atlas Stone Fabricators. Designs, fabricates, and installs both natural-stone and quartz countertops. 8274 Lokus Rd., Suite 109, Odenton; 410-672-4111; atlasstonefabricators.com.

Best Tile. One of the largest selections of tile on the East Coast. Rockville, 301-984-3399; Columbia, 410-381-1169; Falls Church, 703-550-2352; Lorton, 703-550-2352; besttile.com.

Classic Floor Designs. Hardwood, stone, cork, and other choices. 2120 L St., NW; 202-872-9860; classicfloordesigns.info.

Classic Granite & Marble. Imports, fabricates, and installs both engineered and natural countertops. 8246 Sandy Ct., Suite A-B, Jessup; 866-776-8220; classicgranitemarble.com.

Cochran’s Lumber. Makes reclaimed- and new-wood floors and does custom work. 523 Jack Enders Blvd., Berryville, Va.; 540-955-4142; cochranslumber.com.

Color Flooring. Hundreds of hardwood, vinyl, cork, and ceramic options. 5739 Telegraph Rd., Alexandria; 703-960-0220; colorflooring.com.

Daltile. Marble, concrete, ceramic, mosaics, and other options; a trade professional is required to buy products. 6760 Gravel Ave., Alexandria, 703-971-8485; 9220 Gaither Rd., Gaithersburg, 301-948-2496; daltile.com.

Design Tile. Interior designers guide customers through a wide selection of porcelain, metal, stone, and glass. 8455 Tyco Rd., Suite B, Vienna; 703-734-8211; design-tile.com.

East West Marble Company. A large distributor of natural stone, including granite, soapstone, and marble. 3920 Stonecroft Blvd., Suite I, Chantilly, 703-376-8585; 9220 Edgeworth Dr., Capitol Heights, 301-456-7072; ewmarble.com.

Fairfax Marble & Granite. Stocks thousands of stone slabs in more than 200 colors. 2720 Dorr Ave., Fairfax, 703-204-2222; 4080 Walney Rd., Suite F, Chantilly, 703-378-1080; 44810 Old Ox Rd., Sterling, 703-910-3550; fairfaxmarble.com.

Fernando’s Marble Shop. Fabricates and installs countertops made from granite, limestone, marble, slate, soapstone, and quartz. 15910 Indianola Dr., Rockville; 301-670-2794; fernandosmarbleshop.com.

5th Avenue Floors. Sells, refinishes, re­stores, and installs hardwood floors. 519 Culler Ave., Frederick; 240-367-7440; 5thavenuefloors.com.

The Floor Gallery. Luxury vinyl tile, linoleum, cork, wood, and other options. 12108 Wilkins Ave., Rockville; 301-770-3366; thefloorgallery.com.

Gramaco Stone Solutions. Stocks and fabricates granite, marble, porcelain, and quartz countertops. 8730 Greenwood Pl., Suite C, Savage; 240-456-0030; gramaco.com.

In Home Stone. Restores existing stone, plus sells marble, granite, quartz, and tile. 1800 Virginia St., Annapolis, 410-626-2025 (specializes in marble and granite); 100 Edgewood St., Annapolis, 410-626-2725 (specializes in tile); inhomestone.com.

Marble Systems. Natural stone for counters, floors, and backsplashes, plus tile in terrazzo, porcelain, cement, and more. 6931 Arlington Rd., Suite C2, Bethesda, 301-913-9113 (tile only); 2737 Dorr Ave., Fairfax, 703-204-1818; 25383 Pleasant Valley Rd., Chantilly, 703-337-1500 (outlet center); marbles­ystems.com.

Marblex. Fabricates and installs natural-stone and quartz slabs; also stocks a big tile selection. 2926 Prosperity Ave., Fairfax; 703-698-5595; marblexinc.com.

Marmara Corporation Marble & Granite. Fabricates and installs granite, marble, limestone, onyx, and travertine. 1125 Okie St., NE; 202-635-4292; marmarausa.com.

Marva. Marble, limestone, onyx, granite, travertine, soapstone, and engineered surfaces. 12225 Distribution Way, Beltsville; 301-321-8351; marvamarble.com.

Mosaic. Design consultants can help you navigate a wide selection of stone, metal, ceramic, and porcelain tile, in addition to plumbing and lighting. North Bethesda, 301-881-2520; Fairfax, 703-280-4300; Alexandria, 703-310-6852; Chantilly, 703-631-4848; mosaictileco.com.

Norwood Marble & Granite Inc. Stocks more than 2,500 slabs of quartz, marble, granite, onyx, travertine, limestone, and soapstone. 3400 Windom Rd., Brentwood; 301-887-1014; norwoodstone.com.

Porcelanosa. Ceramic, natural-stone, and mosaic tile, plus flooring options. 1000 Connecticut Ave., NW, 202-204-1655; 11500 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, 240-290-1120; 701 Dover Rd., Suite B, Rockville, 301-294-8193; porcelanosa-usa.com.

Push Pull Decorative Hardware. Cabinet knobs, drawer pulls, hinges, and other finishing touches. 12156 Nebel St., North Bethesda; 240-669-4130; pushpullhardware.com.

R. Bratti Associates. Specializes in natural- and engineered-stone countertops and custom work. 401 E. Glebe Rd., Alexandria; 703-549-1135; rbratti.com.

Renaissance Tile & Bath. A national chain carrying tile in a variety of materials as well as faucetry. 816 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria; 703-549-7806; renaissancetileandbath.com.

Somerville Bath and Kitchen Store. Plumbing fixtures by brands such as Kohler, Moen, and Grohe. 6535 Arling-ton Blvd., Falls Church, 703-584-1500; 8530 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase, 301-215-6310; 2349 Solomons Island Rd., Annapolis, 410-266-1122; thesomervillebathandkitchenstore.com.

Stone & Tile World. Sells natural stone and quartz. 12260 Wilkins Ave., Rockville; 301-231-7777; stoneandtileworld.com.

Stone Source. The showroom has more than 100 natural stones in addition to porcelain, ceramic, and glass tile. 1129 20th St., NW, Suite 501; 202-265-5900; stonesource.com.

The Tile Shop. A national chain carrying both budget-friendly styles and designer options. Multiple area locations, including a showroom in Tenleytown; tileshop.com.

United Granite Countertops. Sells and fabricates natural- and engineered-stone countertops plus faucets and sinks. 4501 Mitchellville Rd., Suite A, Bowie, 410-721-9444; 6315 Howard Ln., Elkridge, 410-540-9333; unitedgranitemd.com.

United States Marble & Granite. Specializes in custom granite, marble, and tile work. 10501 Tucker St., Beltsville; 301-595-7400; unitedstatesmarbleandgranite.com.

Universal Floors. Installs, repairs, and re-stores hardwood and maintains a stock-pile of salvaged antique floors to use in new projects. 4625 41st St., NW; 202-537-8900; universalfloors.com.

Vintage House Parts & Radiators. Vintage sinks and other salvaged goods including hardware and radiators. 4809 Lydell Rd., Cheverly; 240-764-7270; vintagehousepart.com.

Washington Marble & Granite Co.Stone countertops and a selection of stock and custom cabinets. 10088 Tyler Ct., Ijamsville, Md.; 301-831-1323; washingtonmarble.com.

Waterworks. The upscale chain specializes in luxe faucets, hardware, sinks, and tile. 3314 M St., NW; 202-333-7180; waterworks.com.

W.T. Weaver & Sons. Dozens of brands of hardware, faucets, sinks, and other accents. 1208 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Second Floor; 202-333-4200; weaverhardware.com.

