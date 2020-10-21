Washingtonian’s 2020 Presidential Debate Self-Care Not-Drinking Game

We don’t blame you if you need a strong drink (or three) or make it through the final presidential debate on Thursday. (We’ve even got another drinking game and bingo card for you.) This time around, though, we’ve also devised a less destructive debate-watching game for those who’d prefer not to wake up with a hangover and crippling sense of existential dread. So, take a deep breath—not a shot—and grab a pint of chocolate chip cookie dough. We will all get through this… probably.

Inhale 1… 2… 3… exhale 1… 2.. 3… when:

One of the candidates interrupts the other

Trump calls something (the economy, public health policy, himself) the “greatest ever in the entire history of the United States”

Biden closes both his eyes and looks like he’s trying to astral travel to any other dimension but this one

Take a sip of calming chamomile tea when:

Biden calls Trump a liar

Trump calls Biden stupid

Chug the chamomile tea when:

Either candidate calls the other a stupid liar

Light an aromatherapy candle when*:

Trump makes fun of Dr. Fauci’s ability to throw a baseball

Trump makes fun of Biden for wearing a mask

Trump makes fun of Philadelphia

*CAUTION! Please be careful not to burn down your house with all the aromatherapy candles you will likely need.

Look at some cute pics of the National Zoo’s baby panda when:

Trump claims there’s going to be a vaccine before the election

Biden starts speaking directly to the camera

Fracking is discussed for more than 30 seconds

Eat a spoonful of ice cream when:

The moderator mutes a candidate when he is clearly still talking

One of the candidates complains about being muted

Either candidate coughs while talking about coronavirus

OK, fine, just finish the entire pint when:

Trump says “we really need to look into this whole Pizzagate thing”

The debate devolves into a back and forth about whether we can even trust the election results

The moderator says, screw it, and mutes both candidates at once

Turn off the debate and watch the Great British Baking Show when:

A fly lands on either candidate and appears to have died there

