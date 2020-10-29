Mo Willems Will Offer “Democracy Doodle” Exercises on Election Night

If the upcoming election has you grinding your teeth down to nubs, Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems has another idea: From 7 PM onward on November 3, he’ll lead “Democracy Doodle 2020” exercises to help keep you sane.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We are all going to need a break” next Tuesday, Willems says in a video about the exercises, which will be accompanied by performances from National Symphony Orchestra musicians. “It’s a very important election, and a lot of people on other screens are going to be saying very important things,” the author of Knuffle Bunny, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, and other works says. “We are going to doodle.”

You’ll need some paper and some markers to join in, which you can do at this link.