Things to Do

Mo Willems Will Offer “Democracy Doodle” Exercises on Election Night

The Kennedy Center education artist-in-residence wants to give you a break on November 3

Written by
| Published on
Photo courtesy of Mo Willems.

If the upcoming election has you grinding your teeth down to nubs, Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems has another idea: From 7 PM onward on November 3, he’ll lead “Democracy Doodle 2020” exercises to help keep you sane.

“We are all going to need a break” next Tuesday, Willems says in a video about the exercises, which will be accompanied by performances from National Symphony Orchestra musicians. “It’s a very important election, and a lot of people on other screens are going to be saying very important things,” the author of Knuffle BunnyDon’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, and other works says. “We are going to doodle.”

You’ll need some paper and some markers to join in, which you can do at this link.

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE