More DC Businesses Are Closing Out of Concern About Election Disruption

Some storefronts are boarding up in preparation

Businesses are boarding up on Connecticut Ave. near Kalorama. Photo by Anna Spiegel

Several prominent DC businesses are planning to close for election day or week, citing concern about chaos, violence, or disruption stemming from the November 3 presidential contest. Other businesses may follow. According to a representative from the Downtown DC Business Improvement District, some are apparently waiting to make a call a bit closer to election day.

Fannie Mae, the government mortgage behemoth, says its downtown office will be closed all of next week “out of an abundance of caution” to be prepared for “any potential disruptions associated with the [election],” per an email sent out to employees. Likewise, the conservative advocacy group FreedomWorks won’t allow staff in its NoMa office on election night out fear of harm against its workers.

Election-related violence has not been a factor in Washington before. The DC Mayor’s office—which says it has not heard any credible threats of violence around the election—has said there is no current need for businesses to shut. But some storefronts have boarded up in parts of downtown as well as in Georgetown, Kalorama, U Street, Van Ness, and Cathedral Heights.

Here are some images from across the city.

