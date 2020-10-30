Get an Uncooked Turkey From These DC-Area Restaurants This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is going to look very different for a lot of us this year. But at least there’s still turkey? Instead of heading to a grocery chain, though, here are some local restaurants that are supplying uncooked turkeys (plus plenty of sides and pies). Many have early pre-order deadlines, so plan ahead.

Anxo

300 Florida Ave., NW; 711 Kennedy St., NW

The DC cidery is offering two Thanksgiving kits: one with a five-pound bone-in turkey breast for $85 and another featuring a whole 10-12 pound turkey for $100. Both come with recipe cards and all the herbs and produce you need to cook your own feast, including fresh cranberries, onions, sweet potatoes, plus much more. (You can also buy just the turkey.) There’s also a pantry add-on for $25 with baking supplies like eggs and butter as well as several beverage packages with beer, wine, and cider. Order online by November 12 for pick-up and delivery on November 23 and 24.

Et Voila!

5120 MacArthur Blvd., NW

Choose from an Amish Pennsylvania-raised all-natural heritage bronze turkey (14-16 pounds) or a sustainably and humanely raised turkey from Virginia’s Beaver Creek Farm (15-16 pounds) at this Palisades Belgian restaurant. The turkeys come brined, buttered, and rubbed with chef Claudio Pirollo’s special spice blend. A package meal serving up to eight comes with gravy, cranberry sauce, apple sauce, a baguette, and a choice of three sides for $220 or $230 (depending on your turkey). Pumpkin and caramelized pecan tarts are also available. Order online or by calling 202-237-2300 before November 18 for pick-up or delivery ($25 fee) on Thanksgiving day from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Hummingbird

220 S. Union St, Alexandria

If you don’t want an entire turkey, this Alexandria restaurant is offering brined bone-in turkey breast meals that feed two to four. The Thanksgiving package—$140—includes mashed potatoes, caramelized-onion-and-sausage/cornbread stuffing, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, gravy, a choice of pie, and a bottle of red or white wine. Order online by November 17 at 6 PM for pick-up on November 24 from 4 to 7 PM or November 25 from 2 to 7 PM.

Moreland’s Tavern

5501 14th St., NW

Go simple with a whole four-pound chicken for $12, or opt for a 12- to 14-pound turkey with Moreland’s brining mix for $40. For $80, you can get your uncooked turkey with the “works,” including stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, gravy, and Lyon Bakery dinner rolls for four. Sides are also available a la carte. Order by Nov. 1 for pick-up on November 25 between 4 and 8 PM.

Neighborhood Provisions

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s pickup and delivery service is offering all-natural, grass-fed, free-range turkeys from Pennsylvania farm Earth N Eats. A 13-15 pound bird is $115 and a 16-18 pound turkey goes for $140. Add on sides like classic gravy, pimento mac and cheese, or maple-glazed carrots. Order online for pickup and delivery from November 23 to 25.

O’Donnell’s Market

1073 Seven Locks Rd., Potomac

This Potomac seafood market, butcher, and bakery is offering 10-12 pound free-range turkeys for $4.99 per pound as well as 8-10 pound turkey breasts for $7.99 per pound. Add on a shrimp cocktail or classic sides like cornbread/sausage stuffing or sweet-potato casserole. Various pies are available too. Call 301-251-6355 to place your order before November 20

Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW; 1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Chef Nick Stefanelli’s Italian outposts are offering 12-14 pound Virginia heritage turkeys that are brined, herb-stuffed, trussed, and ready to cook for $85. The long list of add-ons includes sweet potato gnudi, seafood salad, focaccia, and black-truffle stuffing. There’s also pumpkin pie—or a make-your-own cannoli kit. Order online by 8 PM on November 19 for pick-up at the Wharf or Georgetown locations on November 24 and 25 from 1 to 3 PM.

Jackie

79 Potomac Ave., SE

The American bistro’s $285 meal package feeds six to eight people with a brined Joyce Farms turkey with sage butter, brandied giblet gravy, cranberry compote, blue cornbread with jalapeno honey butter, and five other sides (including roast cauliflower with salsa verde and delicata-squash salad with figs). A sweet potato pie is also included. Order online for pick-up on November 25 from 1 to 4 PM.

Stellina Pizzeria

399 Morse St., NE

The Union Market Italian hotspot’s to-go bottega is selling heritage bronze turkeys from small Pennsylvania Amish farms with head and feet still on. Four sizes are available, from 12 to 24 pounds, ranging in price from $105 to $185. For a budget-friendly option, get a 10-12 pound frozen Prestige Farms turkey. Various pasta kits are also available. Order online for pick-up on November 20-22 or 24.

Wildwood Kitchen

10223 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

Get a feast for two or four (or more) from chef Robert Wiedmaier’s Bethesda Mediterranean restaurant. Both packages include ready-to-roast brined turkey with compound butter, green-bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cranberry-orange compote, Waldorf salad, gravy, mushroom-sausage dressing, and pumpkin pie. The smaller meal is $90 and the larger one is $170. Order online for pick-up slots from noon to 8 PM on November 25.

