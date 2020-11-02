Here Are Some Election Day Self-Care Specials to Soothe Your Anxiety

We’ve almost made it through election season. While you may be considering eating and drinking your feelings away, a little self-care couldn’t hurt. Here are some wellness spots in the DC area that are offering special events and deals for the 2020 election.

Past Tense Yoga

This week, the Mount Pleasant yoga studio’s online class schedule is specifically tailored for the election. Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 AM, the group will host a half-hour “Election Exhale” guided meditation. And on Saturday, there will be a 3 PM workshop called “Yoga for Difficult Emotions,” which will address…well, all of 2020.

3253 Mt. Pleasant St. NW

Yoga District

The local yoga group will host a free online meditation class every hour on Election Day. The 15-minute session kicks off at 6 AM and runs through 11 PM, so you can take a break to fit in some mindfulness between your CNN binging. The group will also host a series of online and outdoor flows throughout the day.

Locations vary

Planet Fitness

Bring in your “I Voted” sticker any day from November 3 to November 8 and you’ll get a free workout, as well as a HydroMassage. Masks are required in the gyms, and you can read about the chain’s Covid-19 cleaning protocols here.

Locations vary

Flow Yoga Center

On Election Day, the local yoga group will host a virtual “Yoga to Power the Vote!” class, with half the proceeds going to the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights to help combat voter suppression. The $20 class is at 8 AM.

1450 P St. NW; 1508 14th St. NW

Poppy Flowers

What better form of self-care than getting yourself flowers? The local flower company will be at the Union Market polling place starting at 10 AM on Election Day. If you have an “I Voted” sticker, you’ll get a free flower.

1309 5th St. NE

This post will be updated. Did we miss a self-care Election Day special? Please send it to mmontgomery@washingtonian.com.

