As with every Election Day, anxiety is high around DC. And that calls for lots of self-care, which to me translates as eating something delicious and comforting on my couch (if you’re feeling more ambitious, venture to one of DC’s many watch parties). A few takeout and delivery ideas for tonight:

Fried chicken

The peppery buttermilk-brined kind.

Order it from: The French/American Unconventional Diner in Shaw, where it’s accompanied with creamy gravy and biscuits (get extra of the latter), or the Hitching Post in Petworth.

Fried-chicken sandwiches

If you don’t care about leftovers, these are a good way to go.

Order it from: Roaming Rooster (several locations); Hot Lola’s in Ballston; and Wooboi in Herndon, Fairfax, and Alexandria do good spicy versions. Also tasty: the teriyaki-drenched fried-chicken sando from Love, Makoto in DC’s Capital Crossing development and the honeyed version from Queen Mother’s in National Landing.

Pasta

Finding pasta that carries out well isn’t easy, but I can vouch for these.

Order it from: Olazzo, the red-sauce joint in Bethesda and Silver Spring, does a saucy, cheesy lasagna; Caruso’s Grocery makes a kicky penne alla vodka; Alta Strada nails its ziti; and RPM Italian is my go-to for chicken parm with a side of spaghetti (with a double order of the city’s best garlic bread).

Pizza

Duh.

Order it from: For New York style, it’s hard to beat Andy’s (several locations) or Bennie’s in Columbia. For puffy Sicilian squares, go for Sonny’s in Park View. For Detroit style, Red Light in Logan Circle and Della Barba on the Hill. For neo-Neapolitan, Timber in Petworth—and, as of today—McLean. And then there’s my beloved Boogy & Peel in Dupont, home of “Harambe Loved Big Macs,” a cheeseburger pizza that seems made for a night like tonight.

Beef bourguignon

…or really any wintery French stew.

Order it from: Convivial, Cedric Maupillier’s terrific French bistro in Shaw.

Wings

If you’re feeling fidgety and need something to do with your hands.

Order it from: Forest Hills pizzeria Comet Ping Pong, Cane on H Street, or St. James on 14th Street for jerk wings. For buffalo style, hit up Duffy’s in Dupont and on the Hill.

Peking duck

Good for one—it’ll stretch for a week—or a group.

Order it from: Q by Peter Chang, chef Peter Chang’s flagship in Bethesda, or Maketto on H Street, which serves its duck with bao (you can also swap in pulled pork for the bird).

Charcuterie and cheese board

Election night is long: you’re going want something to pick at and come back to many times.

Order it from: Le Diplomate in Logan Circle has a special election-night bundle ($125) with meats, cheeses, gougeres, baguettes, and other goodies. Or just hit the grocery store—there’s no shame in pepperjack.

Mezze

Along the same lines, gather up a bunch of dips.

Order it from: Bistro Aracosia in Palisades and sister restaurants Aracosia in McLean and Afghan Bistro in Springfield are where to go for Afghan spreads. Or I’m a big fan of Little Sesame’s jammy tomato hummus and Cava’s crazy feta dip, each available at area grocery stores like Giant and Whole Foods.

Soup

Really, really stressed? Soothe yourself with a giant bowl of soup.

Order it from: Bantam King or Daikaya in Penn Quarter or Hanabi in Clarendon for ramen (I also love Menya Hosaki in Petworth, but on Tuesdays it closes at 2 PM). Hello Vietnam in Rockville for pho. And Cielo Rojo in Takoma Park for posole with green chilies.

Queso

Yep, for dinner.

Order it from: Republic Cantina in Truxton Circle puts out a chili-heavy version that’s really good (also, we’ve got the recipe). I also like the bowls at Spring Valley Mex-American spot Millie’s and the fast-casual Fish Taco in Bethesda, Cabin John, and Tysons.

Sheet Cake

Yep, also for dinner.

Order it from: Costco or Wegmans—each have multiple area locations—and you can freeze the leftovers.

