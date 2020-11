Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages is capturing Election Day in DC with shots from voting centers and polling places around the city. One sweet moment she’s seen in multiple places: Poll workers announce when there’s a first-time voter and everyone applauds.

This post will be updated throughout the day.

The Malcolm X Opportunity Center:

Capital One Arena:

Nats Park:

The Arthur Capper Community Center:

Eastern Market:

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms