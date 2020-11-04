News & Politics

Washington National Cathedral Will Livestream a Service for Unity Today

After, the cathedral will be open for socially distant prayer and contemplation.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph via Wikimedia Commons.

If you need a moment of calm in this anxious day, you can stream a midday service via Washington National Cathedral.

At 12 PM, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde and Dean Randy Hollerith will lead a free, virtual “Service of Healing, Unity, and Hope After an Election.” After the service is finished streaming, the cathedral will be open to the public for socially distanced prayer and contemplation from 1 to 5 PM.

While attendance is first-come, first-served for the in-person vigil, capacity will be limited to 100 visitors, and everyone over six years old must wear a mask. No candidate-specific paraphernalia is allowed.

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

