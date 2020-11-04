Washington National Cathedral Will Livestream a Service for Unity Today

If you need a moment of calm in this anxious day, you can stream a midday service via Washington National Cathedral.

At 12 PM, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde and Dean Randy Hollerith will lead a free, virtual “Service of Healing, Unity, and Hope After an Election.” After the service is finished streaming, the cathedral will be open to the public for socially distanced prayer and contemplation from 1 to 5 PM.

While attendance is first-come, first-served for the in-person vigil, capacity will be limited to 100 visitors, and everyone over six years old must wear a mask. No candidate-specific paraphernalia is allowed.

