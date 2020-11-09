1331 is a brand-new living opportunity that’s finally arrived. Discover luxury, modern residences where service, ease and access share the same address. Every light-filled apartment home is outfitted with premium finishes and magnificent city views of iconic Washington, DC monuments and the Potomac – all with exemplary services and sweeping amenities in a connected location with the District’s most desirable and vital destinations.
Experience the District on Your Own Terms
1331 is an oasis of contentment – a sabbatical of stress. Discover a community, with signature services similar to a world-class hotel, that serves your spirits and interests, in a central location.
Adjacent to the National Mall and the Wharf, this prize location sits by the Tidal Basin, just minutes from National Landing and Reagan National Airport. With a ten-minute commute downtown, uncover word-class dining options, no matter what your appetites, and the museums of the National Mall, sure to satisfy any and every interest.
Exquisitely Designed Amenities, Services, and Rooftop Escapes
Curated to enhance every aspect of life, there’s an amenity for any occasion and everyone. From alfresco dining on the rooftop with panoramic views, to relaxation time in the library with the latest best sellers and exclusive access to the Mandarin Oriental hotel, relish in effortless living with unmatched hospitality experiences.
1331 offers an all-encompassing amenity experience with curated selections that provide residents with an opportunity for socializing, wellbeing and exercising. The level of service is unparallel, anticipating your needs before the day you move in. Place your mind at ease with our doorman and 24/7 concierge team to Away-From-Home Services, for top-notch attention to detail, even while you’re out of town.
Work from Home in Style
1331’s residences illustrate how the essential elements of design – proportion, scale, flow, light, air and views – can be elevated to the level of art. Upon entering your new space, a curation of materials, textures, colors and natural light, create an environment this is welcoming and serene. Choose from a selection of three distinct residence options, each with its own décor and color scheme. Floors one through nine, the Sky Suite and Penthouse levels embodies the same level of sophisticated design, of high-quality build and premium fashion.
The Sky Suite and Expansive Penthouse Levels
Take luxurious living to the next level, by leasing one of our exclusive Sky Suite or Penthouse residences, with private elevator access for discrete comings and goings. Captivating views in every residence serves as a scenic backdrop for everyday living. The open-plan designs offer chef kitchens with bold Italian cabinetry, Calacatta quartz countertops with full-height backsplashes and waterfall edges, lighted bathroom mirrors, nine-foot ceilings and premier Thermador appliances. Experience privacy like never before with 1331’s new formula of living.
An Unrivaled New Address
With a variety of floor plans to exceed your every want and need, work from home spaces to make your own and expansive amenity areas to relax and rest – Your masterfully designed home awaits. It’s time to secure this remarkable new address. Now offering in-person, self-guided or virtual tours.
For a limited time, enjoy up two months of free rent on select residences. *
Details and restrictions may apply. For more information, visit 1331maryland.com.