“Million MAGA March” Organizers Still Don’t Have a Permit

At least three pro-Trump rallies are planned for Freedom Park in DC this Saturday. There’s just one possible hitch: None of them appear to have filed the paperwork for a permit.

No groups with the name “Million MAGA March,” “Stop the Steal,” or “March for Trump” have applied to host a rally at Freedom Park this weekend, says NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst. The only application the Park Service has received is for a “Freedom of speech rally” from an entity called “Cindy Chafian Women for America First.” The organization listed on the application has promoted the “March for Trump” on its Facebook page. We’ve called the organization to try to figure out whether they’re involved in the other events.

The application doesn’t sound like it’s for a huge event; it says organizers expect participants to display 50 signs or placards and plan to rally in Freedom Plaza, disperse, then rally again at the Supreme Court. In a section that asks whether organizers have any reason to believe their event might be disrupted, the applicants ticked “yes” and wrote “Possibly Antifa, BLM, or anyone who doesn’t Trump or his supporters.”