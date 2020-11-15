DC Trump Supporter Bar Gets $2,000 in Fines for Maskless Crowds

As Trump supporters, Proud Boys, and other right-wing fringe groups flocked to DC over the weekend, Harry’s Bar at the Hotel Harrington quickly became their go-to drinking spot. On Friday night, MAGA crowds packed together with red Solo cups and cans of Truly hard seltzer on the patio, where a halibut sandwich was on special. They sang “God Bless the USA” and waved a big “Blue Lives Matter” flag in the street. Almost none of them were wearing masks.

That same night, the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration issued Harry’s a $1,000 citation for multiple violations of DC’s Covid-related restrictions, including patrons without facial coverings, patrons standing while consuming alcohol, and insufficient table spacing. The following day, on Saturday, Harry’s received a second $1,000 fine for patrons without masks and more than six people seated at a table.

In October, the city had issued two separate warnings to Harry’s for the lack of masks and insufficient table spacing after Trump retweeted a video showing maskless supporters at the bar cheering and fist-bumping police.

The dive-y pub has become a popular hangout for the younger MAGA crowd over the last few years because it offers proximity to the Trump hotel—but with much more affordable drinks. Consider: a Bud Light at the Trump hotel’s Benjamin Bar & Lounge costs $9 and most cocktails are in the $20 to $30 range.

“For us, it’s more of an after-hours place. After the Trump [hotel] closes, we’ll typically end up there if we’re going to have a late night,” Republican political consultant and commentator Harlan Hill told Washingtonian back in January. “You’ll see familiar faces: other people who do Fox, some congressmen, but it’s not as common as at the Trump.”

This story has been updated to reflect a second $1,000 fine issued on Saturday.

