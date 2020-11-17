Thanksgiving on a Budget: DC-Area Restaurants Serving Feasts Under $40

Many restaurants use Thanksgiving as an opportunity to go all out, with lavish prix fixe packages and vintage wine pairings. And then there are places like these, which take a homier, more accessible approach. Nothing here tops $40 a person (excluding tax and tip; some meals come in packages sized for a group).

Al Dente

3201 New Mexico Ave., NW

Cost: $35 per person.

What you get: A three-course meal with lots of options, most of them Italian (there is a traditional turkey dinner, though).

Details: Dine-in and pick-up. Preorder here.

Fight Club

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Cost: $75 for two; $140 for four.

What you get: The sandwich/snack/cocktail pop-up inside Beuchert’s Saloon is doing a lemon-and-herb-stuffed turkey ballotine, sausage stuffing, garlicky mashed potatoes with sherry gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, and dinner rolls.

Details: Carryout only. Preorder by Monday, November 23.

Jackie

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Cost: $285 for a package that feeds six ($47.50 per person) to eight ($35 per person).

What you get: Jerome Grant’s reheatable spread includes turkey with sage butter, brandied giblet gravy, mushroom stuffing, roast cauliflower with salsa verde, sweet potato pie, and more.

Details: Pick-up only. Preorder here.

Little Coco’s

3907 14th St., NW

Cost: $65 for two ($32.50 per person).

What you get: The Columbia Heights Italian bar/restaurant’s meal is centered around maple-glazed turkey breast with gravy and brioche/apple stuffing. You’ll also get mashed potatoes, roast butternut squash with gorgonzola, and crispy Brussels sprouts. Add-ons like salad and dessert cost extra.

Details: Carryout only. Preorder through November 25th.

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

100 King St., Alexandria

Cost: $49 for two ($24.50 per person); $89 for four ($22.25 per person); $129 for six ($21.50 per person).

What you get: The lineup at this Old Town Italian-American spot includes turkey roasted in the brick-oven, Parmesan/garlic smashed potatoes, semolina bread stuffing, and pumpkin panna cotta, among other things.

Details: Carryout only. Preorder here.

Money Muscle BBQ

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Cost: $150 for four ($37.50 per person).

What you get: This new barbecue operation lets you choose your main—smoked turkey, ham, or prime rib—then adds sides like collards, mashed potatoes, and brioche stuffing. For dessert, opt for sweet-potato pie, chocolate cookies, or cheesecake from Junior’s in Brooklyn.

Details: Carryout only. Preorder by November 22 for pickup Wednesday, November 25.

Muchas Gracias

5029 Connecticut Ave., NW

Cost: $140 for a package that feeds four ($35 per person).

What you get: The Forest Hills Mexican spot’s takeout dinner includes a half roast turkey with mole negro (and sides fried plantains, black beans, garlic rice, 20 tortillas, and cranberry salsa). Also on the menu: a green salad with lime dressing, charred sweet potato with salsa negra, acorn-squash soup, and a chocolate mole tart.

Details: The reheatable meal is carryout-only. Preorder here by 6 PM November 18. Pick-up is Wednesday, November 25 between 11 AM and 4 PM.

Old Ebbitt Grill

675 15th St., NW

Cost: $24 to $32.99 per person ($17.99 for children under 10).

What you get: The popular American dining room is offering a full turkey dinner with sausage-sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, and pie. You can also opt for brown-sugar-glazed ham. Sister restaurant Clyde’s has a similar promotion.

Details: Dine-in and pick-up. Preorder here by noon on Sunday, November 22.

Pop’s Sea Bar

1817 Columbia Rd., NW

Cost: $31.99 per person.

What you get: If you’re turkey-averse, this Adams Morgan hangout is serving a 1 1/4 pound lobster with corn and potato salad.

Details: Pickup only—pre-order by Monday, November 23 for pick up Thanksgiving day between noon and 2 PM.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Cost: $70 for two ($35 per person).

What you get: The mod-Israeli restaurant in Cleveland Park turns turkey into kofta and serves it alongside tahini green bean casserole, pumpkin-spice malabi, and more.

Details: Dine-in, pick-up, and delivery. Order pick-up by calling 2020-244-6750.

Unconventional Diner

1207 Ninth St., NW

Cost: $60 for two ($30 per person); $110 for four ($27.50 per person); $160 for six ($26.50 per person).

What you get: Besides the usual turkey and gravy, this French/American dining room includes chestnut veloute, cornbread muffins, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

Details: Pick-up only. Pre-order here by Monday, November 23.

