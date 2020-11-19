Food

5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

On the menu: a Chesapeake dinner, holiday market, and dessert pop-up.

Buckwheat crepes are on the menu at Shilling Canning Company's Taste of the Chesapeake dinner. Photo courtesy of Shilling Canning Company.
Sample locavore fare at Shilling Canning Company (360 Water St., SE) where chefs Reid Shilling and Spike Gjerde (Woodberry Kitchen) are teaming up for a four-course dinner sourced from the Chesapeake region on Thursday, November 19. The $125 dinner features ingredients from Maryland’s Karma Farms in dishes like buttermilk-fried bok choy, fluke with daikon radishes, and buckwheat crepes.

Channel your inner sommelier at a virtual wine pairing class on Friday, November 20 taught by former Starr Restaurants beverage director Erik Segelbaum. The 6 PM course costs $75 and includes a tasting kit, available for pick up at the Navy Yard location of Maxwell Park (1346 4th St., SE).

Thanksgiving is around the corner, but you can skip ahead to the holiday season at the Downtown Holiday Market (F St., NW and 8th St., NW), which kicks off on Friday, November 20 and runs until December 23. Find gifts and festive treats like small batch candies and cinnamon churros.

Satisfy a sweet tooth at Brookland’s Primrose (3000 12th St., NE), home to a Sweet Maddie’s Bakery pop-up on Sunday, November 22 from 6 PM to 9 PM. Sip boozy hot chocolate and egg nog with the menu of classic cookies and cheesecakes.

French-Ethiopian spot Mélange (449 K St., NW) is hosting a six-course holiday dinner with zero-proof drinks on Sunday, November 22 at 7:30 PM. Chef Elias Taddesse is behind the $95 menu of beef tartare with injera crisps, doro wat-style duck, and tiramisu.

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

