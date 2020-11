The New Local Spirits We’re Most Excited About

Republic Restoratives Purpose Rye

This single-barrel rye whiskey from DC’s only women-owned distillery has sweet, smoky flavors. Ten percent of sales goes to Fair Fight, which advocates for free and fair elections. $69; republicrestoratives.com.

Cotton & Reed PX Dark

This dark rum with notes of dried fig and plum is aged in American oak for 18 months, finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry–seasoned casks, and blended with a bit of molasses. Try it in a Dark and Stormy. $40; cottonandreed.com.

Mt. Defiance Anejo Agave Spirit

Don’t call it tequila, because it’s not made in Mexico, but this Middleburg distillery’s latest spirit is made from imported agave nectar aged for at least a year in rum barrels. The result: a silky, tequila-like product that carries whiffs of lemon, rum, and wood. $43.99; mtdefiance.com.

Photographs of bottles courtesy of companies

