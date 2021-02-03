Where to Find Great Takeout Cocktails Around DC

Anxo

300 Florida Ave., NW; 711 Kennedy St., NW

This cidery may be best known for, well, cider, but they’ve been having some fun with politically themed cocktails lately too. One apple-and-gin drink is dubbed “Serious Q: How On Earth Was This Lunatic Elected?” and features Marjorie Taylor Greene on the label. Another concoction with local rum, vermouth, and amaro is called “Account Suspended” and depicts Donald Trump’s blank Twitter page. A portion of proceeds benefits national voting rights organization Fair Fight.

Astoria and Copycat Co.

1521 17th St., NW; 1110 H St., NE

These sister spots from barman Devin Gong specialize in classic cocktails, tiki drinks, and Chinese food. Pair ma po tofu and crab fried rice with negronis and painkillers, or tell the bartenders what you like and they’ll mix you up a batch of something. Bonus: you can purchase fancy ice cubes by the dozen, plus syrups and spirits for your own home creations.

Barmini

501 Ninth St., NW

José Andrés’s cocktail lab, attached to avant-garde Minibar, is known for its innovative concoctions and refined classics. Now you can get favorites such as the “Veruka Salt” (peanut rum, pineapple, rice vinegar) and “Smokey Gonzalez” (tequila, mezcal, lime, apricot, ginger) bottled up for two. Rocks drinks come with crystal clear cubes, and snacks like grilled cheese or caviar are available too.

Capo Deli

715 Florida Ave., NW

This Italian deli is behind the viral “Fauci Pouchy.” The pouched cocktails, featuring the county’s leading infectious disease expert, come in flavors like vodka/mint lemonade and espresso martini. The place has also expanded its repertoire to include the “Joe Imbiben” (a boozy spiced cider) and the “Harris Hot Chocolate,” complete with a VP souvenir mug.

Columbia Room

124 Blagden Alley, NW

Derek Brown, one of the forefathers of DC’s modern cocktail movement, founded Columbia Room, the bar/tasting room that’s known for turning liquors and ingredients you’ve probably never heard of into stunning drinks. The place is on hiatus, but stay tuned for its return on February 17.

The Green Zone

2226 18th St., NW

This Adams Morgan bar puts a Middle Eastern twist on craft cocktails. Among its best known libations: “Fuck Trump” mezcal punch (now available in a pouch that serves four); a date-infused play on the sazerac called the “Saz’iraq”; and a frosty mint lemonade with your choice of gin or vodka. Look out for seasonal specials as well as tiki favorites.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

This (usually) sceney steakhouse is known for its great happy hour. Now the deals translate to well-packaged, mix-at-home versions of straightforward drinks like gin-and-tonics and old fashioneds. Everything is $7.

McClellan’s Retreat

2031 Florida Ave., NW

The whiskey-centric bar serves up a wide range of “tropical tipples” (hello, mai tai), classics (bourbon or rye old-fashioneds), and house creations, such as a Szechuan peppercorn-infused rum with Campari, vermouth, coffee, and cocoa bitters. For winter, try their selection of “hot stuff,” including a hot toddy or hot buttered amaro.

Pennyroyal Station

3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier

The new comfort food restaurant from Bar Pilar alum Jesse Miller and industry vets Erin Edwards and Garrick Lumsden goes beyond your typical neighborhood joint when it comes to cocktails. Among the takeout options for two: a sparkling cachaca drink with herbs and green peppercorn as well as a spiked winter vino with allspice pomegranate simple syrup.

The People’s Drug

103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria

In addition to sandwiches and bowls, this Alexandria spot is known for its cocktails. Try a pistachio daiquiri or pear-rosemary mule. Boozy hot drinks include a dirty chai and spiked hot chocolate with roasted marshmallow.

Serenata

1280 Fourth St., NE

A trio of bar-scene stars—including the founders of Colada Shop and cocktail consultant Andra “AJ” Johnson—pay homage to the flavors of Cuba and the Caribbean (and beyond) at Serenata in La Cosecha market. There are flask-for-three and single-size versions of drinks such as a margarita with togarashi salt and a stir-up of bourbon with coconut-hibiscus shrub.

Service Bar

926 U St., NW

The cocktail bar is currently hosting a Peruvian pop-up called Criollo, which means you can find pisco sours and mandarin chilcanos alongside comfort classics like lomo saltado and octopus ceviche. The regular drink menu is still available too. Check out the gin and tonic infused with baked apple and pear flavors as well as coconut hot cider.

Show of Hands

1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

The actual cocktail bar inside the Roost, the new Capitol Hill food hall, is still forthcoming, but you can still give its cocktails a try. There’s a big menu of drinks for two, and bottled cocktails come with serving instructions. They’re available for delivery through Neighborhood Provisions, the group’s online ordering service, or a the Roost.

Tiki Thai

12100 Sunset Hills Rd Suite 107, Reston

The team behind Ashburn’s Sense of Thai St has expanded to Reston with a tiki-centric theme. Veteran bartender Jeremy Ross, whose resume runs from the Oval Room to a recent episode of Chopped, is behind the drinks. Here you’ll find a lengthy menu of tikis—all available to stay or go—including classic mai tais alongside new creations like a tequila-and-Thai-basil-spiked “Long Thailand.”

