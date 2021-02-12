8 Valentine’s Day Brunch Specials Around DC

Whether you’re looking to finally leave your house or spend the morning lounging in pajamas, you can enjoy a Valentine’s Day brunch from these DC-area restaurants.

The Fainting Goat

1330 U St., NW

The American tavern’s three-course brunch special caters to lovebirds looking to indulge in savory and sweet dishes—plus bottomless mimosas. Start your morning with goat cheese fondue with smoked fresno peppers and arugula before moving on to crispy waffles topped with whipped mascarpone. Other options include a short rib hash and the whipped ricotta toast. $50 per person. Dine-in and takeout available.

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St., SW; 1405 T St., NW

Make brunch at home with your beau this Valentine’s Day with a brunch kit from these sunny Cuban cafes. The menu channels warmer climes with heart-shaped guava pastelitos, croquetas ,and empanadas. Compliment your meal with a sparkling Sunday morning cocktail made from Colada’s homemade strawberry reduction and a bottle of Cava. $60 for two. Pickup and delivery available.

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE

Ease into Sunday morning with this breakfast in bed package that will fulfill all of your cottagecore dreams. The package include freshly baked pastries, two brunch entrees, and an array of beverage options. Still searching for a gift? Add on a dozen chocolates from sister tasting room Gravitas, or a bellini package. $56 for two people. Pickup only.

Jackie American Bistro

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Looking for an easy, ready-heat brunch that feels like you’re dining in a restaurant? Chef Jerome Grant has you covered. Order his bubbles and brunch kit—loaded with sweet cheese bread, Chinese sausage hash, sweet egg tarts, and, of course, mimosas. $125 for two people. Pickup and delivery available.

Masseria

1340 4th St., NE

Indulge in the dishes of this Michelin-starred restaurant from the comfort of your home. Chef Nicholas Stefanelli offers a two-course option for meat lovers and another for vegetarians, with dishes like a local egg frittata or carpaccio topped with pancetta and chicory. $85 for two people. Pickup and delivery available.

Brx American Bistro

1025 Seneca Rd., Great Falls

Swoon over a plate of strawberry shortcake french toast ($15) or red velvet pancakes ($15). For those with savory tastebuds, this Valentine’s Day brunch menu includes fried chicken and waffles topped with maple-Sriracha syrup ($20). Dine-in, pickup, and delivery available.

Chiko

423 8th St., SE; 2029 P St., NW; 7280 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

Nothing says Happy Lunar New Year/Valentine’s Day like a dim sum spread with kimchi pancakes and cumin lamb dumplings. Go a la carte ($7) of pick dishes in groups of three ($20), five ($32), and seven ($45). The fast-casual restaurants in Dupont and Bethesda are also serving a Lunar New Year/Valentine’s Day collision dinner menu. Pickup and delivery available.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

Treat your Valentine to cocktails and then a “breakfast in bed” package from the all-day cafe in LeDroit Park. Each package ($75 for two) comes with two pink-hued cocktails, and a mimosa and pastry kit stocked with two mini bottles of sparkling wine, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and homemade guava pastries. Pickup available.