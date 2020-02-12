  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #50 – Chiko

Left, rice bowl with brisket and marinated egg and cumin lamb noodles

About Chiko

cuisines
Chinese, Korean
Location(s)
423 8th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

Chefs Scott Drewno and Danny Lee’s “fine-casual” Chinese/Korean venture shows how versatile the counter-service format has become. You can drop in for a wallet-friendly meal of garlic-shrimp dumplings, cumin lamb noodles, or kimchee stew with a cold beer. (Go the delivery route and it all holds up beautifully.) Or splurge on the $55 kitchen-counter tasting menu, with rotating themes ranging from Chesapeake crab to Korean imperial dining. The Chiko After Dark series—a free monthly industry party—brings late-night bites and booze from guest star chefs. Inexpensive.

