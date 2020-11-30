PHOTOS: The 2020 White House Christmas Decorations

First Lady Melania Trump chose an “America the Beautiful” theme for the family’s final Christmas at the White House. The 2020 White House Christmas decorations came together over the Thanksgiving weekend thanks to help from more than 125 volunteers from around the country.

This year’s White House Christmas decorations follow a similar Trump design template—clean topiary displays and bold color schemes, in contrast with the more playful Obama arrangements (Lego displays, Bo and Sunny papier-mâché statues). More than 1,200 feet of garland, 3,200 strands of lights, 17,000 bows, and 62 Christmas Trees were used.

As for the traditional Gingerbread House display, the 2020 version is more elaborate than usual. For the first time, the White House’s pastry team assembled a confectionary Rose Garden and First Ladies’ Garden.

Photographer Dan Swartz got an inside look at all the decorations.