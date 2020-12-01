Your Festive Guide to Holiday Markets Around DC

While December traditions may look different this year, seasonal markets remain a bastion of holiday cheer — albeit with the addition of social distancing measures and virtual options. Whether you’re shopping for stocking stuffers or simply treating yourself, check out these holiday markets around DC and help support the city’s small businesses.

Carlyle Holiday Market

300 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

The Alexandria market at John Carlyle Park is offering wares like ornaments, handwoven baskets, and seasonally-scented candles for pre-order and scheduled pick up. While traditional cookie exchanges may be canceled this year, you can stock a $10 tin with treats from different vendors — think classic snickerdoodles and linzer cookies. Drink tickets costs $5 and food is available a la carte at each vendor’s spot. Details: Order online until December 4. Sign up for a pick-up time slot from 10 AM to 7 PM on December 5 and 6.

Downtown Holiday Market

F St., NW & 8th St., NW

The 16th annual market is home to more than 70 vendors with gift selections ranging from handcrafted scarves to sustainably-sourced coffee. Peruse crafts at the expanded market, which now spans two blocks to aid social distancing efforts. The market also hosts live music so you can snack on mini doughnuts while jamming out to blues and Americana tunes. Details: Open November 20 to December 23; 12 PM to 8 PM. Closed on December 7 and 14.

Hoptimist Holiday Market

Online only

Brewery DC Brau and beer museum Heurich House are teaming up for a virtual holiday market featuring plenty of local vendors. No need to leave home to check out the offerings: The market is delivery-only with purchases arriving via USPS prior to December 23. Details: Order from November 27 to December 11.

Little Holiday Market at Mola

3155 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

Mt. Pleasant’s Spanish spot Mola is hosting an al fresco market each Saturday with hot buttered rum and breakfast tacos from pop-up taqueria La Tejana. Shop for drinkable gifts like Mola’s cocktail kits and natural wine packages or snag ceramics from DC artisans. Details: Open every Saturday until December 23; 10 AM to 1:30 PM.

Park View Holiday Market

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

Beer garden Hook Hall is transforming into a holiday market on Saturdays with a rotating roster of exhibitors (So check out the schedule to plan your weekend shopping). Featured vendors include perennial farmer’s market picklers Number 1 Sons and mumbo-makers Sauce City USA. Details: Open every Saturday until December 19; 10 AM to 2 PM.

Shop the District

Multiple locations in Union Market neighborhood

In order to maintain social distancing while shopping, holiday pop-ups are scattered between Union Market, Latin food hall La Cosecha, and the surrounding neighborhood. Visit Nalls Seasonal Market at Union Market every weekend until December 20 for Christmas trees and festive garlands. Details: Open Thursday to Sunday until December 13; time varies by pop-up.

Victura Park Holiday Market

2700 F St., NW

The Kennedy Center’s pop-up wine garden is converting into an outdoor shopping center with creative gifts such as vinyl records, aromatherapy, and custom typewriter poetry. Chef Erik Bruner-Yang is behind the market’s grilled menu paired with boozy cider and hot chocolate. Details: Open Friday to Saturday until December 20; Friday 4 PM to 8 PM; Saturday 12 PM to 9 PM; Sunday 12 PM to 8 PM.

Women Food Entrepreneurs Holiday Market

Multiple DC locations

Rather than organizing a traditional market space, a collection of DC’s women-owned restaurants are creating gift boxes and $90 to-go menus for the holiday season. Chefs from spots like Centrolina and Equinox are banding together and cooking four-course dinners for two and baskets are also a cross-kitchen collaboration featuring items from Maydan, Cork Wine Bar, Hank & Mitzi’s, and more. Details: Available for pick-up and delivery on Friday and Saturday from December 11 to December 19. Pick up location varies by dinner and basket selection.

