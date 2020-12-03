6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

The Bullpen (1201 Half St., SE) is transforming into a winter wonderland on Thursday, December 3, complete with a collection of Christmas trees, festive lights, and massive snow globes. Weekends feature an $80-per-table pancake brunch with Santa, and hot drinks are available throughout the week. The event runs until December 24.

French bistro Primrose (3000 12th St., NE) is turning into a pop-up Salvadoran spot with dine-in, takeout, and delivery available Thursday, December 3 until Sunday, December 6. The menu includes comfort food like fried yucca, panes con pollo chicken sandwiches, and roasted-pork pupusas.

Mount Pleasant Spanish restaurant Mola (3155 Mt. Pleasant St., NW) is hosting an al fresco holiday market on Saturday, December 5 with hot buttered rum and breakfast tacos from pop-up taqueria La Tejana. Shop for drinkable gifts like Mola’s cocktail kits and natural wine packages or snag ceramics from DC artisans. The market is open every Saturday in December.

Forget holiday cookies — learn how to make doughnuts at Sonny’s virtual course on Sunday, December 6. The $30 class kicks off at 4 PM and ingredient lists are sent out prior so you can stock up in advance.

Capitol Hill sandwich shop Fight Club (623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) is celebrating 12 days of Christmas with new specials every two days until December 24. The food and drink offerings feature homages to “three french hens” (a cognac-and-ginger-syrup French 75) and “12 drummers drumming” (a fried chicken plate with drumsticks, of course).

Adams Morgan cocktail lounge Death Punch (2321 18th St., NW) is transforming into a Miracle holiday pop-up with seasonal drinks and Christmas decor. Reserve an hour-long time slot to sip boozy eggnog or throw back gingerbread-spiced shots. The seasonal pop-up is operating until December 31.

