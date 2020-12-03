Joe Biden has tapped business executive and former Obama economic advisor Jeff Zients as his Covid “czar” to help lead the new administration’s pandemic response, according to Politico. But we like to think of him as the bagel guy. A lesser-known aspect of Zients’s resume is that he’s a partner and investor in DC’s popular “Jew-ish” deli Call Your Mother.

Apparently, the Kensington native had long dreamed of opening a Jewish deli, and so in 2017, he approached Timber Pizza owners Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira to make it a reality. A lot of the recipe testing for the first location in Park View, which opened in the fall of 2018, took place at Zients’s home.

The wealthy businessman has a background as a CEO and management consultant across a range of industries. He made his fortune early in his career, taking research firms Advisory Board Company and Corporate Executive Board public. He also played a role in luring Major League baseball back to DC and was part of an investor group that tried (but failed) to win ownership of the Washington Nationals.

In 2009, Obama appointed him to the new position of “Chief Performance Officer.” During that administration, he was credited with helping smooth out bumps in the rollout of the Affordable Care Act. In his new role, Zients will oversee the distribution of vaccines and coordinate pandemic response efforts across government agencies. (We hope that when he got the news he called his mother.)

Zients won’t have to worry about the bagel biz too much. Call Your Mother has fared better than most restaurants during the pandemic—and has even expanded. Three new locations have opened since March—in Capitol Hill, Georgetown, and Bethesda. The team recently announced another shop is headed for North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose complex next spring.

“I would put us in the one-percent luckiest type of restaurant,” Dana told Washingtonian in October. “We’re neighborhood based, we’re comfort food, we serve foods that are meant for carryout. We’re positioned perfectly for this, so we really haven’t missed a beat.”

