Where To See DC-Area Houses That Are Decked Out in Holiday Cheer

Looking to brighten up your mood? May we suggest: lights!

Here are a bunch of homes around town where people are really getting into it. Know a house that isn’t featured and has gone all out this year? Send it our way.

Address: East Capitol Street near Lincoln Park

Address: 4th and Varnum Street NW

Address: 5th Street NE between D & E Street

Address: The Barbie Pond: 2, 1454 1/2 Q Street NW

Address: Sherman Circle NW

Address: 4400 Butterworth Place NW

Address: Crittenden Street NW

Address: 13th Street NW between Otis and Monroe

Address: F Street & 4th Street NE

