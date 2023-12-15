Where to Find Gingerbread Houses Around DC

Whether you’re seeking out hot gingerbread real estate or looking to decorate your own sweet house, here’s where to find gingerbread fun this holiday season.

Gingerbread displays

2401 M St., NW

The massive gingerbread house in the hotel’s lobby is built with 981,639 pounds of gingerbread, 259 pounds of powdered sugar, and 79 pounds of butter. A confectionary door is propped open so you can see the decorated interior, too. Details: On display until January 2; Free.

201 Waterfront St., National Harbor

This whimsical fairy village in the lobby features 20-fruit-shaped cottages, mushroom towers, and more constructed from gingerbread and other sweet treats. Families can also decorate their own houses daily at the Gingerbread Decorating Corner ($50 per house). Details: Now until December 31; Free.

923 Black Lives Matter Plaza, NW

The front desk area has been transformed into a life-sized gingerbread display, built with more than 1,000 cookie bricks held together by 150 pounds of royal icing. Snowflakes complete the wintry scene. Details: Now until January 7; Free.

Decorate a gingerbread house

1901 Reston Metro Plaza., Reston

The Italian steakhouse in Reston is hosting a workshop for kids to decorate pre-constructed houses. In addition to the cookie structures, the event also includes lunch and hot chocolate. Details: December 17 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. $55 per child; free for adults.

134 N Royal St., Alexandria

In homage to Old Town’s flat-facade buildings, adorn the flat front of a gingerbread house with sweet and salty accoutrements during this event. Details: December 17 at 4 PM and 5 PM. $25 per kit for up to four people.

1805 14th St., NW

If you’re looking to decorate a house at home, pick up a kit from the 14th Street wine bar. The package includes materials for the house, candy and icing, cookies to snack on, and an instructional video to walk through the process. Details: Now until December 22. $50 per kit.

