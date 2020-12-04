6 Outdoor Ice-Skating Rinks Open This Winter

For those looking for a socially-distant outdoor activity to enjoy this winter, good news: Ice-skating rinks are opening in the Washington area. While some old favorites such as the National Gallery of Art rink have put their seasons on ice, other outdoor venues are welcoming customers.

But you shouldn’t just show up and expect to skate: Among the Covid-19 safety protocols most rinks are implementing, many require patrons to make reservations.

Whether you’re a bit of a novice or can twirl it up on the ice, there’s little judgement when it comes to ice skating in the DMV—as long as you wear a mask. Here are places that are open or are planning to open for the 2020-2021 season.

Canal Park Ice Skating

200 M St., SE

According to its website, the park is planning to open soon. Pricing is $9 for adults and a dollar less for seniors and children. All skate rentals are $5.

Color Burst Ice Rink

6000 Merriweather Dr., Columbia

The new Color Burst Ice Rink at Merriweather District is open through January 31. The rink has festive decor and is following CDC guidelines by having a limited number of visitors admitted to the ice rink every 30 minutes. Reservations are required and can be made online. Admission costs $14 ($12 on Tuesdays only) for all ages and includes skate rental.

Ice & Lights: the Winter Village at Cameron Run

4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria

The ice-skating and winter wonderland light village, through January 3, is open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. Starting January 9 and running through February 28, just skating will be open Saturdays, Sundays, and federal holidays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s $8.16 for general admission to the village; $20.68 for admission with skating; starting January 9, it’s $12.19 for just skating. Tickets are only available to purchase online.

Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating

1201 S Joyce St., Arlington

The largest outdoor ice-skating rink in Northern Virginia is also asking customers to reserve their slot. To make a reservation, select your time and the number of people in your party on the rink’s website. Admission is $10, or $9 for children (12 and under) and seniors; skate rentals are $5.

Rockville Outdoor Ice Skating

131 Gibbs St, Rockville

Rockville’s Town Square rink will be operating under strict conformance with county Covid-19 rules and safety precautions. Customers must reserve an arrival time on the rink’s website and arrive ten minutes ahead of time. $10 for adults, $9 for children and seniors. Skate rentals are $5.

Silver Spring Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring

With over 400 pairs of both figure and ice hockey skates, this rink is great for avid fans of the winter sport. Reservations are made online, and you must arrive 10 minutes ahead of your scheduled reservation. Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for children and seniors. Skate rentals are $5.

