At 29 years old, Francis Wilson thought it was just allergies when he had a cough back in March. After his symptoms worsened, however, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and placed on a ventilator for 10 days, fighting for his life. We first covered Wilson’s miraculous story in our August 2020 issue. Now, GW Hospital reconnects with him for a tearful reunion with the team that did everything in their power to keep him alive.

For the first time, Wilson is able to meet the people who saved his life and thank them in person. Critical Care Paramedic Stephanie McKnight, FP-C, NRP, recalls arranging his transfer to GW Hospital from a Virginia hospital where his Covid-19 treatment began. “It’s kind of difficult to not get emotional because the last time I saw you, you were not conscious and had a breathing tube in,” she says. “Most people in my profession don’t get this opportunity. They just drop the patient off with their nurse and their doctors, and they never get to find out what happened to the patient … so it’s quite an honor and very humbling.”

Between tears and smiles, Wilson expresses his gratitude to McKnight and his entire team, including the physicians and nurses who cared for him. Much of his time at GW Hospital was spent slipping in and out of consciousness. He even remembers thinking at one point that he had died. Thanks to the care he received, he has a second chance at life. “I wouldn’t be here without you guys,” he says.

To hear more about Wilson’s amazing recovery and how he’s doing today, watch the full reunion interview on the George Washington University Hospital’s website here.