The Latest Covid Restrictions Include No Indoor Dining in P.G. County and a Curfew in Virginia

Today, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the DMV rose to a record high: 6,989. Officials attribute the spike to social gatherings and the holidays. Now, local authorities are taking further measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier today, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that indoor dining would be eliminated in the county, and casinos and retail establishments would be limited to 25 percent capacity starting at 5 PM Wednesday. The restrictions will last at least through January 16. Indoor dining is also prohibited in Anne Arundel County, and may soon shut down in Montgomery County.

This afternoon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said in a press conference that the state would be moving to a modified stay-at-home order starting on Monday. Unless Virginia residents are commuting to work, getting food, or seeking medical attention, they will be required to stay home between midnight and 5 AM. Social gatherings are now limited to no more than ten people, and attendance at sporting events is limited to 25 people for indoor sports, and two guests per player for outdoor sports. These new restrictions will be in effect at least through January 31

The state is also implementing a mandatory mask mandate for the state, stipulating that everyone over age 5 must wear a mask, unless they can be 6 feet apart from others when outside.

Northam says while the majority of Virginians have been compliant with mask wearing, there have been violations such as employees or customers not wearing a mask in stores. Northam said enforcement of mask violations will be ramped up in the coming days.

