Need a Last-Minute Gift? Cool DC Restaurant Merch Is the Answer

Show the service industry some love with t-shirts, hats, blankets, and more.

Written by
| Published on
Photo courtesy of St. Anselm.
Photo courtesy of St. Anselm.

If you’re still searching for a present to give the dedicated diner in your life, add merch from DC restaurants to your last-minute shopping list. Consider it a win-win: You get to be the Santa Claus of restaurant swag while supporting the District’s dining scene. Check out these wearable gifts:

La Bodega

Photo courtesy of La Bodega.

This hat from Bakers Against Racism co-founder Paola Velez at Compass Rose is for the friend that knows food is always political; $28.

Elle

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellē (@eatatelle)


Mt. Pleasant’s bakery and restaurant prints the funky feline design on sweatshirts and tote bags; $45.

Domestique

Photo by Rebekah Pineda.

We detect floral notes in the natural wine shop’s long-sleeve t-shirt; $30.

St. Anselm

Photo courtesy of St. Anselm.

Prep for a winter of outdoor dining with a warm blanket from the Union Market steakhouse; $20. (Call 202-864-2199 to order).

Timber Pizza

Photo courtesy of Timber Pizza.

A gift for the loud-and-proud pizza lover with strong slice opinions; $49.

Little Red Fox 

Photo courtesy of Little Red Fox.

The bakery and market offers t-shirts for adults, kids, and even baby onesies for the littlest of red foxes; $15.90.

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

