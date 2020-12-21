News & Politics

Truck Filled With 20,000 Pounds of Cheese Balls Overturns on Beltway

Image via iStock.

A truck loaded with 20,000 pounds of cheese balls was involved in a crash on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway Monday afternoon, causing the two right lanes nearby to close. The accident occurred between Maryland routes 355 and 187, says Shanteé Felix, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Transportation.

“We have a sand truck there to help clean up the scene,” Felix says.

The cheese ball incident was first reported by WTOP.

The truck was on its side and there was only property damage, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said on Twitter. On the same website, the Virginia Department of Transportation Northern Virginia district noted that a truck full of cheese caught fire on the day after Christmas in 2017.

