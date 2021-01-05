Here’s What We Know About the Pro-Trump Rallies That Have Permits

Thousands of people will visit Washington, DC, Tuesday and Wednesday to demonstrate their support for President Trump, who lost the November election to Joe Biden but continues to pretend he did not. Authorities expect Trump fans to occupy large swathes of downtown DC both days and have closed many streets and restricted parking. Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked local residents to avoid the demonstrations, and we compiled more reasons to stay away.

Here are the stationary events to which the National Park Service has issued permits so far:

Rally to Revival

Where: Freedom Plaza

When: Tuesday 1 PM-8:30 PM

Number of people expected: 5,000

Possible speakers: George Papadopoulos, Alex Jones, Jack Posobiec, Bernard Kerik, Roger Stone

Listed organizer: Cindy Chafian. Chafian was previously part of Women for America First, which organized the permits for DC rallies in November and December, but she now appears to be also (or perhaps instead) associated with an entity called Eighty Percent Coalition. The event’s permit lists what sound like three rallies-within-the-rally: March to Save America (though, the permit notes, there will be no marching) from 1-2 PM, Stop the Steal from 3:30-5 PM , and the Eighty Percent Coalition from 5-8:30 PM.

The Silent Majority

Where: National Mall, north inner gravel walkway near 14th Street, Northwest

When: Tuesday, 1-6 PM, and Wednesday, noon-6 PM

Number of people expected: 250-500

Possible speakers: The only listed speaker is organizer James Epley, who plans to deliver addresses at noon, 2 PM, and 5 PM each day.

Organizer: Epley is a conservative activist and real estate developer from South Carolina.

March for Trump/Save America

Where: The Ellipse

When: Wednesday, 9-4:30 PM

Number of people expected: 30,000 (the original permit was for 5,000 people; Trump reportedly plans to address the crowd at this event)

Possible speakers: The permit lists Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, Diamond and Silk.

Organizer: Kylie Jane Kremer of Women for America First.

