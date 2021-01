Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6 PM on Wednesday, January 6. The curfew will remain in place until 6 AM on Thursday, January 7. The mayor instituted the order as pro-Trump protesters breached the Capitol building.

Essential workers and credentialed members of the press are exempt from the curfew. Everyone else is prohibited from traveling through the city by foot, bicycle, car, or any other mode of transportation while restrictions are in place.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!