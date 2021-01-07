Things to Do

Candle-Making, a Virtual Art Tour, and Classical Music in Cinema: Things to Do in Washington, January 7-10

Illustration by Hannah Good.

Hi everyone,

I hope you’re all safe and well. I’ll keep today’s note brief.

Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages covered the chaos on Capitol Hill yesterday. See more of her photos here.

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Books: The new kids book series She Persisted, written by Andrea Davis Pinkney, Lesa Cline-Ransome, and Atia Abawi, highlights powerful women in history, including Harriet Tubman and Claudette Colvin. The authors will speak with Chelsea Clinton in a Politics and Prose virtual Q&A event moderated by Deborah D. Taylor. Thursday 1/7 at 6 PM; Free, sign up here.

Crafting: Take a BYOB candle-making workshop with the team at FSC Workshop in District Heights, Maryland. Thursday 1/7 at 7 PM (other dates and times available); $40, buy tickets here.

Art tour: Walk through a virtual tour of the National Gallery of Art’s winter wonderland pieces with a guide from Street Art Museum Tours. Saturday 1/9 at 2 PM; $15, buy tickets here.

Music and movies: Explore the soundtracks of Hollywood films in “Classical Sounds of the Cinema: Magnificent Movie Music,” a virtual lecture from Smithsonian Associates. British pianist Rachel Franklin will dig into the ways classical music has influenced our listening and identify which composers have defined cinematic history. Sunday 1/10 at 3 PM; $30, buy tickets here.

Watch: If you’re looking for some levity today, I invite you to watch these videos of Jon Ossoff singing in Georgetown’s a capella group, the Chimes, back when he was an undergrad.

Thanks for reading! Tell me what you’re up to at home by dropping me a line at rcartagena@washingtonian.com.

