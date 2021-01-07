Candle-Making, a Virtual Art Tour, and Classical Music in Cinema: Things to Do in Washington, January 7-10

Hi everyone,

I hope you’re all safe and well. I’ll keep today’s note brief.

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Books: The new kids book series She Persisted, written by Andrea Davis Pinkney, Lesa Cline-Ransome, and Atia Abawi, highlights powerful women in history, including Harriet Tubman and Claudette Colvin. The authors will speak with Chelsea Clinton in a Politics and Prose virtual Q&A event moderated by Deborah D. Taylor. Thursday 1/7 at 6 PM; Free, sign up here.

Crafting: Take a BYOB candle-making workshop with the team at FSC Workshop in District Heights, Maryland. Thursday 1/7 at 7 PM (other dates and times available); $40, buy tickets here.

Art tour: Walk through a virtual tour of the National Gallery of Art’s winter wonderland pieces with a guide from Street Art Museum Tours. Saturday 1/9 at 2 PM; $15, buy tickets here.

Music and movies: Explore the soundtracks of Hollywood films in “Classical Sounds of the Cinema: Magnificent Movie Music,” a virtual lecture from Smithsonian Associates. British pianist Rachel Franklin will dig into the ways classical music has influenced our listening and identify which composers have defined cinematic history. Sunday 1/10 at 3 PM; $30, buy tickets here.

Watch: If you’re looking for some levity today, I invite you to watch these videos of Jon Ossoff singing in Georgetown’s a capella group, the Chimes, back when he was an undergrad.

Thanks for reading! Tell me what you’re up to at home by dropping me a line at rcartagena@washingtonian.com.

