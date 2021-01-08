News & Politics

Pro-Trump Group Withdraws Application for January 16 Demonstration

The Eighty Percent Coalition organized the January 5 event at Freedom Plaza.

An attendee at the January 5, 2021, rally in DC. Photograph by Evy Mages

The pro-Trump group Eighty Percent Coalition has withdrawn an application to the National Park Service to hold another demonstration on January 16, the weekend before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The group organized a demonstration this past Tuesday at Freedom Plaza that featured appearances by Roger Stone and Alex Jones. The Eighty Percent Coalition appears to be led by Cindy Chafian, who was previously associated with Women for America First, the group that organized Wednesday’s rally at the Ellipse where President Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol. A spokesperson for the Eighty Percent Coalition has not yet returned an email asking whether the group plans any further demonstrations around Inauguration Day.

Roger Stone speaks at Eighty Percent Coalition’s January 5 event in DC. Photograph by Evy Mages

Before Trump fans invaded the Capitol, there was lots of talk on right-wing forums and niche social media about protests in DC the weekend of January 16 and 17, as well as around Inauguration Day. One idea that gained a little currency was a “Million Militia March.” NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst says the agency has received a lot of applications for inauguration week and is still working through them. The agency typically issues permits the week of an event.

