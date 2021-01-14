Cocktail Kits, To-Go Brunches, and More Inauguration Specials at DC Restaurants

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration will look very different this year, given both the pandemic and security concerns. But some DC restaurants aren’t giving up on the annual tradition of creating specials and deals to commemorate the occasion.

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE

Matt Baker’s hybrid cafe/market in Ivy City is offering a $46 brunch kit with two entrees of your choice, a pastry basket, coffee, and juice. Add a bottle of bubbly for an additional $18. Details: Pick-up only from January 19 to 20.

Barkada Wine Bar

1939 12th St., NW

Biden is the 46th president, so the U Street wine bar is celebrating with 46 percent off bottles of champagne and sparkling wine. In keeping with the numeric theme, revelers can also grab a charcuterie board with select bottles of wine for $46. Details: Outdoor seating, pick-up, and delivery on January 20.

Centrolina/Piccolina

974 Palmer Aly., NW

Amy Brandwein is slinging special baskets in homage to Biden’s love of Italian food, and Harris’ Centrolina favorites. (The VP-elect has dined at the restaurant with Madeleine Albright). Each dinner serves two for $125. There’s spaghetti pomodoro on Biden’s prix-fixe and branzino on Harris’ menu. Details: Order by January 17. Pick-up only on January 19.

Compass Rose

1346 T St., NW

Snack your way through the swearing-in ceremony with a $30 bag of celebratory treats, including cookies, brownies, and spiced popcorn. Turn the ceremony into a party with bottles of sparkling wine for $20. Details: Pick-up only.

Fight Club

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The sub shop is bringing back its election-special sandwich. “Biden’s Bobbie” is a nod to the Delawareans’ favorite Thanksgiving sub at Capriotti’s. There’s also a salted-peanut-butter/chocolate-chip ice cream sandwich (the president loves his scoops). Details: Patio seating, pick-up, and delivery from January 13 to 20.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Sample new flavors created in honor of Biden and Harris at tasting parties each weekend until January 24. Scoops of coffee-flavored “Cuppa Joe” and California-citrus-inspired “Rose’ Mimosa” will also be available in stores. Details: Pick-up and delivery.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St., NW

The Adams Morgan bar is putting together a $75 cocktail box featuring all the fixings for four cocktails with distinct flavor profiles. They include an herbaceous mint julep and a cozy bourbon number with mulled-wine syrup (serves two). Details: Pick-up only.

Jane Jane

1705 14th St., NW

The delivery cocktail operation is mixing up three cocktails named for the president, vice president, and first lady. There’s the “Number 46” with Makers Mark 46 and bitter Campari; a Harris-inspired elderflower cocktail dubbed “First But Not Last”; and the “Dr., Not Mrs.” with tequila and pear. Details: Delivery only.

McClellan’s Retreat

2031 Florida Ave., NW

Inauguration is an all-day affair, and the Dupont Circle cocktail bar is serving a three-drink kit ($46) stocked with beverages for day’s worth of drinking. Start with orange juice and a bottle of sparkling wine for mimosas before moving on to Miller High Life and Old Fashioneds. (Drinks serve two). Details: Email to order (info@mcclellansretreat.com). Pick-up only on January 19.

Pizzeria Paradiso

Multiple locations in DC and Maryland

Pizza and ice cream are running on the same ticket with deals at all locations of this Neapolitan-style pizzeria. Order soda or beer floats with scoops from Ice Cream Jubilee, and get a free serving of ice cream with every pizza on Inauguration Day. Details: Outdoor seating, pick-up, and delivery from January 19 to January 21.

Women’s Food Fest

Cork, 1805 14th St., NW

Sample different dishes from the collective of women-owned restaurants, curated into an $140 basket available for takeout at wine bar/market Cork. (Another go-to spot for Harris). Offerings include guava barbecue sauce and plantain chips from Colada Shop; handmade pasta from Hank & Mitzi’s Italian Kitchen; a cocktail from Buffalo & Bergen; and more. Details: Pick-up and delivery from January 19 to 20.

