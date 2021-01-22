11 New Restaurants to Try for DC Winter Restaurant Week 2021

DC Winter Restaurant Week returns on Monday, January 25—though things look a lot different this year. In addition to running for an extended two weeks, restaurants have a number of takeout and delivery options with to-go drink pairings. There’s also more flexibility in price. Participating restaurants will offer multi-course dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 per person and may also serve family-style packages for two ($60 to $100) or four ($130 to $210). Lunch and brunch menus may also be available for $22 per person.

Given DC just lifted its indoor dining ban, you may be able to eat inside at restaurants that were previously listed as takeout or heated outdoor dining only. Virginia restaurants continue to welcome diners indoors at a 50 percent, while Montgomery and Prince George’s counties remain closed for indoor dining.

Here are some new spots to try around DC.

All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Ave., NW

The recently revamped cafe at longtime Dupont Circle bookstore Kramer’s is serving a three-course lunch or dinner to-go for $35. The menu (same for both meals) focuses on American comfort fare like creamy crab soup, veggie lasagna, and “goober pie.” Lunch and dinner; takeout only.

Baan Siam

425 I St., NW

The new Mt. Vernon Triangle restaurant from the owners of beloved Logan Circle Thai joint Baan Thai is offering its fiery fare for dinner to-go. The family-style meal, priced at $60 for two, includes a choice of drinks (we have our eye on the frozen lychee cocktail), two appetizers, two entrees, and a dessert from the lengthy regular menu—always a good Restaurant Week sign. Dinner only; takeout or delivery.

Bammy’s

301 Water St., SE Suite 115

Ex-Maydan chefs Chris Morgan and Bill Addison opened their Jamaican restaurant in Navy Yard at the beginning of the pandemic. They’re offering two dinner menus for Restaurant Week: a three-course $35 option with dishes like conch fritters and jerk chicken, or a four-course $55 menu with additions like goat curry. Dinner only; takeout, delivery, and heated outdoor dining available.

El Cielo

1280 4th St., NE

Famed Colombian chef Juan Manuel Barrientos opened his avant garde restaurant at Latin marketplace La Cosecha in September. Details on the $55 Restaurant Week menu haven’t been posted yet; regular menu dishes run whimsical like a yucca “tree of life” and tropical fruit seafood ceviche. Indoor dining for dinner only.

Glover Park Grill

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The newest restaurant from chef Michael Schlow (Tico, Alta Strada) takes over his former Casolare space in Glover Park. The three-course dinner menu boasts lots of hearty New American options like pastrami-smoked salmon, whiskey-glazed pork rib chops, and warm caramelized apple crisp with homemade ice cream. Guests can opt for to-go or outdoor dining on the heated winter terrace. Dinner only; takeout, delivery, and heated outdoor dining available.

Muchas Gracias

5029 Connecticut Ave., NW

Oyamel alum Christian Irabién has turned out some of our favorite new Mexican fare at his pandemic era pop-up turned brick-and-mortar restaurant. There are several Restaurant Week options here: a $22 lunch or weekend brunch that includes a nonalcoholic drink, appetizer (get the queso!), choice of burritos or tacos, and tres leches cake. At dinner, menus range from a $35 taco feast for one to a $55 family-style meal for three with margaritas and whole roasted chicken al pastor, plus an $130 option for four. Brunch, lunch, and dinner; takeout, delivery, and heated outdoor dining.

Officina Georgetown

1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Chef Nick Stefanelli’s market and trattoria in the former Via Umbria space will offer $35 and $55 dinner menus and beverage pairings. Items aren’t posted yet; regular offerings include antipasti, homemade pastas, and rustic entrees like braised short ribs or whole fish. Dinner only; takeout and heated outdoor dining available.

Prost

919 5th St., NW

Channel your best Bavarian vibes at Mt. Vernon Triangle’s new German and Austrian beer hall. The $35 Restaurant Week dinner menu isn’t posted yet, but there are plans to include alcoholic beverage pairings. Typical dishes run the gamut from pretzels and sausages to schnitzel and spaetzle. Dinner only; takeout and heated outdoor dining available.

Criollo at Service Bar

926-928 U St., NW

No, this U Street cocktail bar isn’t new—but it does have a brand new Peruvian food pop-up, Criollo, that’s a prelude to its sister restaurant opening in Shaw. The $35 menu is very similar to the regular one (again, a good sign) with Peruvian comfort dishes like sopa criolla, seafood rice, and lomo saltado. Patrons can opt for a $19 Pisco punch and Pisco sour pairing. Dinner only; takeout and heated outdoor dining available.

Tabla

3227 Georgia Ave., NW

If you have a comfort food craving for the Caucuses, this Georgian fast-casual spinoff of Supra is your spot. The $35 dinner menu hits all the classics: dips with homemade flatbread, several styles of khachapuri cheese bread, and khinkali soup dumplings. Patrons can also opt for a $25 bottle of wine. Dinner only; delivery and heated outdoor seating available.

Xiquet by Danny Lledo

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Chef and paella master Danny Lledo’s wood-fired Valencian restaurant opened just two weeks before the pandemic hit. A $55 Restaurant Week dinner menu showcases the Spanish fare including salt cod croquettes, wood-grilled chicken or dorade with seasonal mushrooms, and chocolate praline cake. Takeout dinner only.

