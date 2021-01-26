Tens of Thousands of People Are Waiting to Get Into Tuckernuck’s Online Sample Sale

The trendy Georgetown boutique Tuckernuck puts on an off-site sample sale every year in late January or early February. Tuckernuck would quietly inform loyal customers of the pop-up event through an Evite or Facebook group, then watch as shoppers from all over the region descend on Chevy Chase, or wherever the sale was held, to snag these steal-worthy deals. We’re talking about $300 Barbour jackets priced down to $100. The sale is that good.

This year, like everything else since the pandemic, things are different. Tuckernuck has moved the two-day event online for the first time. Naturally, this is causing lots of people to go bonkers. Instead of 20 or so people lining up outside of the former Ralph Lauren storefront in Chevy Chase, people from all over the US are waiting to get in virtually, causing a line of tens of thousands of people.

Naturally, Twitter has blown up with users talking about the virtual shopping event. Many users saying that they had signed up early to get into the sample sale only to find out that they’d be stuck waiting for hours. So, of course, we took a dive into Twitter to see what everyone else is saying. One user writes:

So much for the early access tweet I was supposed to receive @tuckernuck now I have to wait over and HOUR in line?? — Pam S. (@pambikerun) January 26, 2021

Another glitch appears to be the lack of imagery on the site:

Also, with an influx of online traffic can only mean the site is bound to crash or display a 504 error.

I think it is safe to assume at this point the @tuckernuck site has crash 🙁 — Pam S. (@pambikerun) January 26, 2021

A few shoppers, sadly, were in checkout when misfortune struck. Luckily, they’ve started to help one another.

Thanks for the tip! I'm unfortunately still getting a "Your Session Expired" error message. Hoping this gets easier for everyone soon. — Claire Gilpin (@clairefgilpin) January 26, 2021

Despite all the hiccups, it appears Tuckernuck fans are still hopeful about snagging some deals. Also, we hear a morning mimosa pairs well.

Maybe it’ll calm down later and all will be well. 🤞🏼🤞🏼 — Alexa Hansen (@LexXQ) January 26, 2021

We tried calling Tuckernuck to see if it could weigh in on the online madness, but it seems its staff has its hands full right now. We’ll try again when things calm down a bit.

